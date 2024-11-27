Bitcoin’s $100K Chase: Closer Than Ever?

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is once again inching towards the much-talked-about $100,000 mark, following a significant surge since Donald Trump’s election victory. The cryptocurrency has seen a 40% increase since the election, fueled by expectations of a more favorable regulatory landscape for digital currencies under a president who has publicly supported the crypto industry. Despite reaching a new all-time high of $99,655.50 last Friday, Bitcoin experienced a dip over the subsequent four days, though it rebounded with a 4.8% increase to $96.365 on Wednesday. This year alone, Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled, drawing significant attention from both seasoned and new investors.

This recent volatility, while notable, is not unprecedented in the world of Bitcoin. Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy Digital, notes that in Bitcoin’s earlier days, such price corrections were commonplace. However, with the heightened focus on Bitcoin today, these fluctuations are under intense scrutiny. The reason behind the recent dip includes profit-taking as the cryptocurrency neared its psychological threshold of $100,000. Nikolay Karpenko from B2C2 highlighted that this profit-taking was likely tactical among institutional investors and others who had positioned themselves prior to the election, anticipating a price surge.

Karpenko and Thorn both predict that this wave of profit-taking will subside, paving the way for Bitcoin to test the $100,000 barrier once again. Thorn suggests that after the initial sell-off, Bitcoin might find strong support, especially once short-term buyers have taken their profits and the market sees a reduction in leveraged positions, setting the stage for another attempt at breaking through the “sell wall” at $100,000.

External market events have also played a role in Bitcoin’s volatility this week, with Trump’s announcement of potential new tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada introducing additional uncertainty into global markets. This geopolitical noise could influence investor sentiment and, by extension, Bitcoin’s price movements.

The current scenario with Bitcoin reflects a complex interplay of market psychology, regulatory anticipation, and global economic cues. As Bitcoin continues to capture headlines and investor interest, the path to $100K remains fraught with both opportunities and challenges, with each price movement under the microscope of an ever-growing community of stakeholders.

Reference: Bloomberg