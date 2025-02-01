Are the Bears Done? Analyst Forecasts New ATH for Bitcoin by Q1 End

The landscape for Bitcoin (BTC) bears is becoming increasingly challenging, with market analysts suggesting that the conditions are ripe for Bitcoin to achieve new all-time highs by the end of March. According to Pav Hundal, lead analyst at crypto exchange Swyftx, the current market environment is exceptionally favorable for Bitcoin, driven by a pro-crypto macroeconomic backdrop.

Hundal told Cointelegraph that the volatility in Bitcoin’s price has returned to levels not seen since November, around the time of the US election. This period saw Bitcoin experience a significant rally post-election, with the cryptocurrency breaking through its previous peak of $73,679 and hitting the $100,000 mark by early December. Currently, Bitcoin trades at around $101.600 indicating a sustained high level of interest and investment in the digital currency.

The volatility, according to Hundal, has not just plateaued but is poised to increase, which he warns could be detrimental for both bullish and bearish speculators. This volatility spike is seen as a precursor to significant price movements, potentially leading to new highs if the market momentum continues.

The narrative around Bitcoin has been particularly influenced by political outcomes, with the market reacting strongly to the election results. Before Donald Trump’s victory was confirmed, there were substantial liquidations in the crypto market, with Bitcoin briefly dropping below $69,000. However, post-election, the sentiment shifted dramatically, fueled by optimism about a policy environment more conducive to cryptocurrency growth.

Hundal describes the current situation to the publication as entering “the most accommodative era of policy making in the history of crypto,” pointing out a stark contrast between the macro conditions and the somewhat subdued investor sentiment. This mismatch suggests that the market might not fully appreciate the potential tailwinds from policy changes that could further boost Bitcoin’s value.

This optimistic outlook is echoed by predictions from asset management firm VanEck, which projects a medium-term peak for Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2025, with expectations of even higher values by the fourth quarter of the same year. This prediction aligns with the current analysis that Bitcoin could be on the cusp of another significant price surge, driven by both market conditions and policy environments.

As Bitcoin navigates this volatile yet potentially rewarding period, the air indeed seems, as Hundal notes, “thin” for bears, with the market signaling that the time for significant price dips might be waning. The convergence of political, economic, and market sentiment factors creates a scenario where Bitcoin’s trajectory towards new highs appears increasingly plausible, challenging those betting against its rise to reconsider their positions.

