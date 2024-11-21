Android and Chrome on the Chopping Block: DOJ vs. Google

According to Yahoo Finance, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has taken a significant step toward potentially reshaping Google’s business operations by filing a document in federal court outlining remedies after proving that Google has maintained its search engine as an illegal monopoly. The DOJ’s remedy proposals, submitted on Wednesday, demand that Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Google’s parent company, divest its Chrome browser. Additionally, the DOJ requires Google to either fully divest its Android mobile operating system or accept significant restrictions on how it can leverage Android to favor its own products.

These proposed remedies aim to eliminate Google’s ability to give preferential treatment to its search engine and advertising services. Specifically, as per the report, the DOJ wants to prevent Google from leveraging Android’s dominance to enforce its search engine or AI products as default options on mobile devices. This move is part of a broader, aggressive stance by the Biden administration against perceived monopolistic practices within the tech sector, not limited to Google alone. Similar antitrust actions have been filed against other tech giants like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), with the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard acquisition also under scrutiny for potential monopolistic outcomes.

However, the execution of these remedies is not immediate; they require judicial approval. Judge Amit Mehta of the District of Columbia District Court, who previously ruled in favor of the DOJ’s monopoly claim against Google, will now preside over the “remedies” phase of the trial, expected to commence in 2025.

Google has expressed opposition to these demands. Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs, argued that such government intervention would be detrimental to consumers, developers, and American tech leadership, particularly at a crucial time for innovation.

The future of these antitrust efforts might hinge on political changes. Although the case against Google was initiated during the Trump administration, Trump has since suggested that remedies could focus on ensuring fairness rather than breaking up Google, citing concerns over benefiting competitors like China.

This legal action marks a significant move by the DOJ to dismantle parts of a tech giant, reminiscent of its efforts against Microsoft (MSFT) over two decades ago, underscoring a potentially transformative moment for the tech industry’s regulatory environment in the U.S.

Price Action: As of the latest check, Alphabet shares were down less than one percent in premarket hours, trading at $175.40, bringing their year-to-date gains to about 26%.