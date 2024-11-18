U.S. Justice Department Eyes Google Chrome Divestiture in Antitrust Case

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is setting the stage for a significant legal confrontation with Alphabet’s Google by planning to request a judicial order for the tech giant to divest its popular Chrome browser, according to Bloomberg News. This action, reported on Monday, comes in the wake of an August ruling where Google (GOOG, GOOGL) was found by a judge to have illegally monopolized the online search market.

This potential divestiture is part of a broader DOJ strategy to address what it perceives as monopolistic practices within Big Tech. The request aims not only to address Google’s dominance in search but also to extend to its practices involving artificial intelligence and the Android operating system, as per the Bloomberg report.

The move represents one of the most assertive efforts by the Biden administration to rein in the power of tech giants, focusing on dismantling what it sees as anticompetitive behaviors that stifle innovation and limit consumer choice.

Google, however, has consistently defended its market position by attributing its success in search to the quality of its service rather than monopolistic practices. The company argues that it faces significant competition from entities like Amazon (AMZN), which captures a substantial portion of product search traffic, and from users’ ability to switch to other search engines as their default.

The DOJ’s approach, as outlined, includes the flexibility to reassess the necessity of selling Chrome if other remedial actions prove effective in fostering competition. This nuanced strategy might allow for various outcomes depending on how the market evolves or how additional evidence or arguments are presented in court.

The potential forced sale of Chrome, a browser with over 61% market share in the U.S., could have profound implications for the tech ecosystem. It might lead to a reshuffling of browser dominance, potentially benefiting competitors like Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge, or even new entrants if the market opens up significantly.

This legal battle adds another chapter to the ongoing scrutiny of tech companies’ business practices, particularly focusing on how they leverage their platforms to maintain market control. The outcome could set precedents for how antitrust cases against tech companies are handled, influencing not just Google but the entire landscape of technology regulation in the U.S.

Price Action: Google shares were trading down by 0.43% at $176 at the time of publication Monday.