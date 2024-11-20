Retail Wreckage: Target Craters 22% on Grim Earnings

Target Corporation‘s (TGT) third-quarter earnings report has turned out to be a significant disappointment, reflecting challenges in profitability and sparking a sharp decline in its stock value. The retailer reported earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter ending November 2, significantly underperforming against Wall Street’s expectations of $2.30 per share. Revenue, although up by 1.1% to $25.7 billion, narrowly missed the anticipated $25.9 billion.

The downward revision of Target’s full-year earnings guidance was one of the day’s key announcements. The company now projects its fiscal-year earnings to be between $8.30 and $8.90 per share, a notable decrease from the previously provided range of $9 to $9.70 per share. This adjustment was well below the $9.56 per share that analysts had forecasted.

Looking ahead, Target has also provided a subdued outlook for the crucial fourth quarter, expecting earnings to fall between $1.85 and $2.45 per share, against the consensus estimate of $2.65. This cautious outlook on holiday sales and profit underscores the ongoing challenges the retailer faces in maintaining profitability.

Despite these setbacks, there were glimmers of positive developments. Target experienced a 2.4% increase in store visits compared to the previous year, indicating some resilience in consumer interest. Digital same-store sales also saw a robust growth of 10.8%, which contributed to a slight 0.3% rise in overall same-store sales, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive growth after a year of declines.

Despite these improvements, Target’s broader profitability issues triggered a sharp 22% drop in its stock price to $121 in early trading, marking its largest single-day percentage decline since May 2022. This steep sell-off underscores the market’s heightened sensitivity to Target’s performance in a fiercely competitive retail environment. Meanwhile, rival Walmart (WMT) delivered a stark contrast on Tuesday, significantly exceeding expectations with robust same-store sales growth, impressive online sales performance, and a compelling investor narrative—showcasing its ability to adapt to evolving consumer behaviors.

Price Action: At last check, Target shares were down 21.75%, trading at $121.21, extending their year-to-date decline to around 15%.