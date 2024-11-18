Retail Rocket: Walmart Stock Set to Soar to Best Year Since Y2K

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is on track to achieve its most significant yearly stock gains since the late 1990s, as its strategy of providing low-cost essentials resonates with increasingly budget-conscious consumers. Year-to-date, Walmart’s shares have soared by more than 60%, significantly outperforming both the Consumer Staples sector of the S&P 500 (SPX), which has risen by about 13%, and the Consumer Discretionary index, up by 21%. This performance also surpasses the benchmark S&P 500’s (^GSPC) 23% increase for the same period.

Historically, Walmart’s stock experienced a monumental 106% increase in 1998, driven by the expansion of its supercenter format and growth in Canada and Mexico. This surge was part of a triennial ascent, with stock price rises of around 70% in both 1997 and 1999.

Analysts attribute Walmart’s current stock performance to a robust organic growth strategy, a strong financial position with low debt levels, as noted by Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management. Walmart is scheduled to announce its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 19th. Expectations are set for approximately a 4% increase in revenue and a 5% growth in adjusted operating income, per LSEG estimates. It’s worth noting that growth in revenue is expected to translate into a net income of $4.24 billion, a significant leap from the $453 million reported last year.

The company’s strategic investments in e-commerce and advertising have begun to pay dividends. Over recent years, Walmart has funneled billions into automating its supply chain, enhancing the freshness of in-store produce and reducing delivery times, catering to the growing preference for online grocery shopping. David Wagner, head of equities at Aptus Capital Advisors, highlights Walmart’s advantage over competitors like Amazon (AMZN) in rural logistics networks, which significantly widens its market reach.

Walmart’s focus isn’t just on volume but also on high-margin areas like its marketplace and retail media units. These sectors have been pivotal in driving the company’s operating income. In fact, more than half of the operating income growth in the second quarter was attributed to advancements in Walmart’s advertising and membership segments, according to CFO John Rainey during an August earnings call.

While Walmart’s advertising venture, started in 2019, is still in its early stages compared to Amazon, it has shown impressive growth rates, sometimes outpacing Amazon’s broader, more mature platform. This strategic pivot towards high-margin revenue streams alongside its core business of selling everyday essentials at low prices has positioned Walmart favorably in an economic environment where consumers are tightening their belts.

The combination of operational excellence, strategic investments, and a focus on value has not only bolstered Walmart’s market position but has also made its stock one of the most sought-after investments in the retail sector this year, according to Reuters.

Price Action: At last check, Walmart shares were up $0.82, trading at $84.94, bringing the stock’s three-month gains to approximately 14%.

