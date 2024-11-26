Walmart Walks Back on DEI: A New Corporate Direction

In a notable shift in corporate policy, Walmart (WMT) has announced it is pulling back from several diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, joining a trend among major U.S. corporations responding to activist pressure. The retail giant, known as the world’s largest, will no longer use the term DEI, will exit from the Human Rights Campaign’s corporate equality rating system, and will not extend its $100 million Center for Racial Equity beyond its scheduled end in 2025, as reported by YF.

Walmart’s actions extend further to include the removal of sexual and transgender products marketed to children from its shelves, a review of its supplier diversity program to eliminate race-based preferences, and the cessation of using “LatinX” in its official communications. The company emphasized that these changes stem from a desire to foster a sense of belonging for all, aiming to be a “Walmart for everyone.”

This move by Walmart follows a pattern seen across various sectors where companies like Lowe’s, John Deere, and Harley-Davidson have similarly reconsidered their DEI commitments. The motivation behind these shifts appears to be multifaceted, involving both internal policy reviews and external pressures from conservative activists like Robby Starbuck, who has claimed responsibility for influencing these corporate decisions by highlighting what he terms as “woke” policies.

Starbuck’s recent engagement with Walmart was publicized on social media platform X, where he stated that after warning Walmart about an impending report on its “wokeness,” productive discussions led to the announced changes. He celebrated these developments as a significant victory for his movement against corporate wokeness.

The backdrop to these corporate policy changes includes a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2023 against race-conscious admissions programs, which has emboldened critics of DEI initiatives. This judicial decision has been leveraged by Republican-led states to challenge race-based quotas in employment, influencing corporate policy adjustments.

Moreover, DEI policies became a contentious issue during the 2024 presidential campaign, with prominent Trump ally Stephen Miller, now appointed as deputy chief of policy in the incoming Trump administration, labeling DEI as “bigotry” against white men. This political stance could further influence the corporate landscape regarding diversity and inclusion programs.

Walmart’s decision, therefore, not only reflects a response to activist campaigns but also navigates an evolving legal and political environment where the support for DEI initiatives is increasingly debated.