Top Banking Analyst Predicts ‘Paradigm Shift’ for Banks Amid Trump’s Deregulatory Push

The election of Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through various sectors of the U.S. economy, but perhaps none have felt the ripple effect as acutely as Wall Street’s banking industry. For Mike Mayo, a veteran analyst at Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), known for his incisive takes on the financial sector, this political shift represents a pivotal moment, potentially heralding a new era of prosperity for banks.

“This has been one long harsh regulatory cycle for banks,” Mayo remarked during an interview, highlighting the relief felt by many in the industry at the prospect of a Trump presidency. He anticipates that the incoming administration will usher in a “paradigm shift” where economic considerations might take precedence over political ones, which could significantly alter the regulatory landscape.

The expectation of deregulation has already started to reflect in the market. On Wednesday, following Trump’s victory, stocks of major U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Wells Fargo & Co. experienced a surge of over 10%, although gains were slightly moderated the following day. Collectively, the KBW Bank (KBWB) index saw an increase in market value by $237 billion in the first trading session post-election, underscoring the market’s optimistic response to potential policy changes.

The optimism isn’t confined to Mayo alone. Analysts across the board are adjusting their forecasts upwards, buoyed by Trump’s campaign promises of tax cuts and reduced regulations. These policies are expected to stimulate economic growth, thereby increasing demand for banking services. However, not everyone is completely on board with this euphoria. Some caution against the unpredictability of Trump’s policy implementation, suggesting that while the outlook is bright, it’s not without its shadows.

Jason Goldberg from Barclays Plc (BCS) commented on the sector’s health even before the election, noting that conditions like low unemployment and robust credit quality, combined with the potential for loan growth, already painted a “pretty good” picture for banks. He sees the new political era as an “opportunity” for regulatory “stability and improvement,” which could further enhance bank performance.

Beyond deregulation, Trump’s pro-growth rhetoric is anticipated to spur activity in capital markets, with expectations of increased deal-making and IPOs. Dec Mullarkey of SLC Management, overseeing $273 billion, pointed out that with solid earnings and hefty dividends, banks are well-positioned to benefit from this economic upturn.

Despite the general optimism, there are voices of caution. Research from Baird suggested that now might be the time for investors to take profits on JPMorgan shares, which have risen by 40% year-to-date, indicating a possible peak in valuation. This reflects a broader concern about overheating in the market, especially with policies like tax cuts and tariffs potentially leading to an inflation spike or a rapid increase in interest rates.

Mayo himself acknowledges these risks, warning that aggressive policy moves could abruptly end the market rally. “Unusually high tax cuts and tariffs or other moves that cause interest rates to skyrocket could kill the Trump rally very quickly over the next year,” he cautioned. However, his overall sentiment remains positive, particularly about reducing regulatory uncertainty, which he sees as a substantial relief for investors.

As Wall Street navigates this new political landscape, the consensus leans towards optimism with a cautious undertone, recognizing both the opportunities for growth and the inherent risks of policy-induced economic shifts.



Reference: Bloomberg