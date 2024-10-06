From EVs to AI: Wood Predicts Tesla’s Trillion-Dollar Transformation

🚨 ARK's Cathie Wood talks Tesla's Robotaxi • Even with challenges, Wood is still optimistic about Tesla’s long-term success, especially in autonomous driving. She sees major revenue potential in software-as-a-service models that have high profit margins. • She believes… pic.twitter.com/645pQ7Vhkh — Herbert Ong (@herbertong) October 6, 2024

In a recent Yahoo Finance interview, Cathie Wood, the influential CEO of ARK Invest, defended her firm’s investment strategy and expressed unwavering confidence in Tesla’s (TSLA) future, despite the company’s challenging year in the stock market.

Wood’s optimism stems from ARK’s extensive research into autonomous mobility, a field she believes will revolutionize Tesla’s business model and catapult its value to unprecedented heights.

Wood emphasized the importance of Tesla’s upcoming “robotaxi day” on October 10, suggesting that this event will compel analysts to reassess their projections for the company. She anticipates that as more experts delve into the potential of autonomous vehicles, they will recognize Tesla’s shift towards a software-as-a-service model with substantially higher profit margins compared to traditional electric vehicle sales.

When pressed about the specifics of the robotaxi announcement and its timeline, Wood acknowledged the skepticism surrounding Elon Musk’s previous predictions on autonomous driving. However, she pointed to Waymo’s progress as evidence that the technology is becoming a reality. Wood asserted that for Tesla, it’s no longer a question of if, but when and how quickly they can scale their autonomous driving capabilities.

Wood’s vision for Tesla’s future is nothing short of audacious. She believes the company is positioned to capture the lion’s share of the autonomous mobility market, which she describes as a “winner-take-most” opportunity. According to ARK’s research, the platform for hosting autonomous networks could represent a $4 to $5 trillion revenue opportunity within the next 5 to 10 years.

Perhaps most strikingly, Wood projects that Tesla alone could achieve over $1 trillion in revenue from this venture within just five years. She bases this on ARK’s belief that the company that can provide the fastest, safest, and most efficient point-to-point transportation will dominate the market.

Wood’s steadfast belief in Tesla’s potential, despite recent market challenges, underscores her long-term investment philosophy. By focusing on disruptive innovation and maintaining a 3 to 5-year horizon, ARK Invest continues to back technologies and companies that promise to reshape entire industries.

As the autonomous driving landscape evolves, all eyes will be on Tesla to see if it can deliver on these lofty expectations and transform the future of transportation.