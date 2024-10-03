From Chips to Clouds: Cisco Invests in CoreWeave’s $23B AI Infrastructure Play

In a significant move that underscores the growing importance of artificial intelligence infrastructure, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has reportedly agreed, according to Bloomberg, to invest in CoreWeave, a rising star in the cloud-computing sector.

This investment comes as part of a transaction that values CoreWeave at an impressive $23 billion. The deal highlights the intense interest and high valuations currently surrounding companies that provide the backbone for AI-powered technologies.

CoreWeave, under the leadership of CEO Michael Intrator, has been in discussions regarding a secondary transaction that would allow existing shareholders, including employees, to sell between $400 million and $500 million of their holdings. This move, which the publication says is close to completion, provides early investors and employees with an opportunity to realize some of the value created by the company’s rapid growth and strategic positioning in the AI infrastructure space.

The New Jersey-based company has distinguished itself by being an early adopter of Nvidia’s graphics chips for data centers, positioning itself at the forefront of the surging demand for powerful processors capable of running sophisticated AI applications.

CoreWeave’s strategy of building out data centers based on Nvidia’s chips to offer AI-related computing services has attracted a roster of high-profile investors, including Nvidia itself, Magnetar Capital, Coatue Management, Jane Street, and Fidelity.

For Cisco, this investment represents a strategic move to ensure its technology remains relevant and competitive in the rapidly evolving landscape of data center infrastructure. As AI applications drive unprecedented growth in data processing and movement, Cisco sees an opportunity to leverage its networking expertise and products to meet the increasing demands of AI-powered data centers.

The potential for an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as next year further illustrates CoreWeave’s ambitious growth trajectory and the market’s appetite for companies at the intersection of cloud computing and AI.

This investment by Cisco not only provides CoreWeave with additional resources and industry validation but also positions both companies to capitalize on the explosive growth in AI infrastructure demand. The partnership between a established networking giant and a nimble AI infrastructure provider could set the stage for innovative solutions in the rapidly evolving world of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.