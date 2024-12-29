How Cisco Systems May Become a Surprising AI Contender with Nvidia GPUs

Cisco Systems (CSCO), once a behemoth in the internet and networking sector, experienced a meteoric rise in the late 1990s, with stock gains of nearly 150% in 1998 and 130% in 1999. However, the bubble burst in March 2000, and Cisco, like many tech stocks, saw its value plummet, never recovering to its peak of $77 per share until now. Fast forward 25 years, and there’s a buzz around Cisco once again, not just for its historical significance but for its strategic pivot towards the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Despite a modest year-to-date increase of 18% over the last year, Cisco has recently shown signs of rejuvenation. Over the past six months, its stock has jumped by nearly 33%, indicating a measured stair-stepping uptrend on the monthly chart. This resurgence is largely attributed to Cisco’s strategic move into the AI data center server market, particularly through its collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA), a leader in AI computing solutions.

This partnership with Nvidia is not just about expanding market share; it’s about redefining Cisco’s role in the tech ecosystem. The collaboration focuses on providing enterprises with simplified, secure AI infrastructure solutions, both cloud-based and on-premises. By integrating Cisco’s robust Ethernet networking capabilities with Nvidia’s cutting-edge GPUs, the duo aims to streamline the deployment, management, and security of AI workloads. This alliance leverages Cisco’s global channel for distribution, offering professional services and support, which could significantly enhance Cisco’s relevance in the AI-driven tech landscape.

It should be noted that Cisco’s entry into AI isn’t about becoming a pure AI company but positioning itself as an essential facilitator in the AI infrastructure space. This strategy makes Cisco an intriguing investment in a market where valuations are increasingly stretched. With a price-earnings ratio of 20.68, which is lower than that of the S&P 500, Cisco presents itself as a ‘backdoor AI play’—a term used for companies that aren’t directly AI-focused but play a crucial role in AI’s implementation. This approach could offer investors exposure to AI growth without the high valuations typically associated with direct AI investments.

The broader context of Cisco’s revival is set against a tech sector increasingly dominated by AI conversations. As businesses across various industries look to harness AI for competitive advantage, the demand for sophisticated, secure, and scalable AI infrastructure has never been higher. Cisco, with its established network infrastructure and now, its collaboration with Nvidia, is aligning itself to meet this demand head-on.

This pivot towards AI infrastructure could be the catalyst that propels Cisco back to, if not beyond, its historical highs. Investors are watching closely, not just for the immediate gains but for the long-term implications of this strategic direction. Cisco’s story is one of resilience, adaptation, and now, a bold step into the future of technology, where networking meets AI, potentially redefining the company’s legacy in the tech world.

Price Action: Cisco shares closed 0.62% lower at $59.61 on Friday. Despite the small decrease, the $237.41B market cap company has experienced a modest gain of less than 1% in the past month, and a more significant 12.43% increase over the last 3 months. Interestingly, Cisco’s 52-week high stock price is $60.23, just a slim 1% above the current share price.

