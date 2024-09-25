Everything, Everywhere, All at Once: Schmidt’s Tech Tsunami

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says in 3-5 years, AI may equal the sum of human intelligence which will change "everything, everywhere, all at once" in "unimaginable" ways pic.twitter.com/mislCiPQPM — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) September 25, 2024

In a recent interview, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt painted a vivid picture of a world on the brink of unprecedented technological transformation. While acknowledging the widespread discontent and apparent stagnation in addressing global issues, Schmidt emphatically asserts that the tech sector stands as a beacon of relentless progress and innovation.

Schmidt’s perspective is one of unbridled optimism tempered with a touch of caution. He envisions a future where technological advancements will permeate every aspect of our lives, reshaping society, medicine, history, and even warfare in ways that currently defy imagination. His bold claim that this impending change is “underhyped, not overhyped” serves as a wake-up call to those who may be underestimating the magnitude of the technological revolution unfolding before us.

Central to Schmidt’s vision is what he dubs the “San Francisco School” of thought. This group, comprised of tech visionaries and innovators, believes that within the next three to five years, continued iterations of AI models and training will yield intelligence that rivals or surpasses the collective human intellect.

While Schmidt considers this timeline optimistic, he concurs with the overall trajectory, signaling a fundamental shift in our relationship with technology.

The former Google CEO’s words carry a sense of urgency and excitement. He portrays a future where non-human intelligence becomes an integral part of our daily lives, assisting and enhancing human capabilities across various domains. This prospect, in Schmidt’s view, represents a watershed moment in human history, one that demands our attention and preparation.

However, Schmidt’s enthusiasm is not without caveats. He raises a crucial question about global readiness for such rapid and profound changes. This concern underscores the need for societies worldwide to grapple with the ethical, social, and economic implications of these advancements. It’s a call to action for policymakers, educators, and citizens to engage in meaningful dialogue about how to harness this technological revolution for the greater good.

Schmidt’s words serve as both a prophecy and a challenge. They invite us to imagine a future where the boundaries between human and artificial intelligence blur, where the impossible becomes routine, and where the very fabric of society is rewoven by technological threads.

As we stand on the precipice of this new era, Schmidt’s message is clear: the tech revolution is not just coming; it’s already here, and it’s up to us to shape its course.

