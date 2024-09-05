AI Pioneer Ilya Sutskever Secures $1 Billion for New Venture: Safe Superintelligence (SSI)

In a new development in the artificial intelligence (AI) community, Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and former chief scientist of OpenAI, has successfully raised an astonishing $1 billion in funding for his new AI venture, Safe Superintelligence (SSI).

This massive financial injection, announced just months after Sutskever’s departure from OpenAI in May, underscores the tech world’s unwavering faith in the potential of AI and the urgency of ensuring its safe development.

SSI, as the name suggests, is not just another AI company. It represents a bold mission to address one of the most pressing concerns in the field of artificial intelligence: the development of superintelligent AI systems that surpass human cognitive abilities.

Sutskever, a top-notch computer scientist with an impressive track record, firmly believes that such systems could emerge within the next decade, necessitating immediate and focused action.

“SSI is our mission, our name, and our entire product roadmap, because it is our sole focus. Our team, investors, and business model are all aligned to achieve SSI,” the company declared in a recent post on X, leaving no doubt about its singular dedication to this critical goal.

The funding round has attracted an illustrious roster of investors, including Silicon Valley heavyweights Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Sequoia Capital, DST Global, and SV Angel. Additionally, NFDG, an investment partnership co-managed by SSI executive Daniel Gross, has also contributed to the substantial financial backing. This diverse group of investors signals broad-based support for SSI’s mission across the tech investment landscape.

While the company has not publicly disclosed its valuation, sources close to the project have hinted to Reuters that SSI is already valued at approximately $5 billion. This remarkable figure, especially for a nascent company, reflects the immense potential investors see in SSI’s mission and leadership.

The substantial investment in SSI comes at a time when the AI sector is experiencing both rapid advancement and increasing scrutiny. Sutskever’s reputation as a leading figure in AI research, coupled with his experience at OpenAI, where he served as chief scientist and co-leader of the Superalignment team, has clearly played a crucial role in attracting this level of funding. His departure from OpenAI, along with that of his colleague Jan Leike, led to the disbanding of OpenAI’s Superalignment team, creating a void that SSI now aims to fill.

SSI plans to utilize its newfound resources to rapidly scale up its operations. The company will focus on expanding its workforce beyond its current team of 10, with a particular emphasis on recruiting top-tier engineers and researchers. These new hires will be strategically located in two tech hubs: Palo Alto, California, and Tel Aviv, Israel, creating a global footprint for the company’s ambitious endeavors.

Joining Sutskever at the helm of SSI are two other notable figures in the AI world. Daniel Gross, formerly a key player in Apple’s AI search and operations, brings his expertise to the team. Additionally, Daniel Levy, another executive with a background at OpenAI, rounds out the leadership trio, creating a formidable team with deep industry experience.

The formation of SSI and its successful funding round highlight a growing trend in the AI industry: a shift towards prioritizing safety and alignment in AI development. This focus comes in response to increasing concerns about the potential risks associated with advanced AI systems, including issues of control, ethics, and the long-term implications for humanity.

As SSI embarks on its journey to develop safe superintelligent AI systems, the tech world watches with bated breath. The success or failure of this venture could have far-reaching consequences for the future of AI and, by extension, for humanity itself. With $1 billion in funding and some of the brightest minds in AI at its disposal, SSI is well-positioned to make significant strides in this critical field.

The coming months and years will reveal whether SSI can deliver on its lofty ambitions. But one thing is clear: with Ilya Sutskever at the helm and substantial financial backing, Safe Superintelligence has emerged as a major player in the race to create beneficial AI that can coexist safely with humanity.