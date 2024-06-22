From AGI to ASI: Masayoshi Son’s Shocking AI Timeline

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son has made bold new predictions about the timeline for artificial intelligence development, suggesting that advanced AI systems may arrive much sooner than previously anticipated.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son says AI superintelligence 10,000 times smarter than human geniuses is 10 years away pic.twitter.com/K2tCSulclM — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) June 21, 2024

In a recent statement, Son revealed that he had publicly predicted the arrival of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) within a decade during one of his speeches.

However, he now considers that forecast to be overly conservative. The tech visionary believes AGI could become a reality even earlier than his initial projection.

More strikingly, Son has also shared his thoughts on the development of Artificial Superintelligence (ASI). He predicts that within just 10 years, we could see the emergence of AI systems that are 10,000 times more intelligent than human geniuses.

This assertion suggests a rapid and exponential growth in AI capabilities that could dramatically reshape various aspects of society and technology.

Son’s predictions align with the growing discourse in the tech industry about the accelerating pace of AI development. However, his timeline for ASI is particularly aggressive, surpassing many other expert estimates.

As the founder of SoftBank, a major player in technology investment, Son’s perspectives on AI development carry significant weight in the industry. His predictions raise important questions about the potential impacts and challenges that such rapidly advancing AI technologies might bring.

While these forecasts are certainly thought-provoking, it’s important to note that predicting the exact timeline for AGI and ASI development remains a subject of debate among AI researchers and experts.

The road to such advanced AI systems, which are unavoidable at this point, involves numerous technological, ethical, and societal challenges that will need to be addressed.

As AI continues to evolve, Son’s bold predictions serve as a reminder of the potential transformative power of this technology and the need for ongoing discussions about its development and implications.