Knowledge Hacked: How AI Crammed a 22-Year Education into 4 Years

If you think your kid grows up too fast, wait until you see AI’s breakneck pace of learning. According to Alibaba’s Joe Tsai, training advanced AI is akin to an extreme childhood education speedrun.

“It’s like educating a child,” Tsai explains. But while it takes us 22 long years to successfully graduate a human from college, the best AI systems today are reaching that level in just 3-4 years.

Alibaba chairman Joe Tsai says training AI is like educating a child and while it takes a human 22 years to graduate from college, AI has reached that level in 3-4 years pic.twitter.com/ptWWux8b5a — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) May 30, 2024

Talk about a precocious student! Whether it’s math, science, language or any other subject, AI seems to be blazing through the curriculum at a mind-boggling rate. And the implications are huge.

After all, human expertise takes decades of dedicated study to cultivate. From surgeons to engineers, we’ve grown accustomed to investing years into educating the brightest minds. But AI’s accelerated learning curve means those same skill levels could potentially be instilled in a fraction of the time.

So is AI breaking the conventional rules of knowledge acquisition? Rapidly outpacing biological constraints? The thought of superhuman capabilities being compressed into a handful of years is certainly a heady concept to grasp.

Of course, like any prodigy, there are bound to be growing pains and adjustments along the way. We may need to reimagine our entire educational paradigm to keep up with AI’s breakneck development.

But one thing is clear – the old rites of passage are being upended at lightning speed.

While we once measured milestones like first words and first steps, AI has simply skipped ahead to snapping up a diploma years ahead of schedule. Class dismissed!