ADA’s Hoskinson To Buterin: It’s Not Too Late To Get On Board The Cardano Train!

In a recent thread of tweets, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin talks about what he calls “some still open contradictions” in his thoughts/values and “his desire to see ETH “become a more Bitcoin-like system.”

Charles Hoskinson, founder and CEO of the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, and one of the founders of the Ethereum (ETH) network, took a light-hearted jab at Buterin, his former partner’s network- inviting him to join the proof-of-stake blockchain.

“It’s not too late to come to Cardano,” Hoskinson said.

It's not to late to come to Cardano…. — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 17, 2022

In his thread, Buterin talked about the “contradiction between” his tendency “to see Ethereum become a more Bitcoin-like system emphasizing long-term stability” and the realization that achieving this requires “quite a lot of active, coordinated short-term changes.”

In addition, Vitalik also considered contradictions between his desire to see Ethereum become an L1 blockchain “that can survive truly extreme circumstances” and the fact that “many key apps on Ethereum already rely on far more fragile security assumptions” than anything the network considers “acceptable in its protocol design.”

Contradiction between my desire to see Ethereum become an L1 that can survive truly extreme circumstances and my realization that many key apps on Ethereum already rely on far more fragile security assumptions than anything we consider acceptable in Ethereum protocol design. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, in response to critics who have called Cardano’s native token, ADA, an “obfuscated scam,” and concerns about stablecoins losing their peg, such as is the case with the recent collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem, Hoskinson has clarified that Cardano does not have anything to hide.

In fact, in a tweet early this week, Hoskinson cited “years of progress, building, and a massive community” as the key elements contributing to the growth of the Cardano ecosystem.

Welcome as much digging as possible. There isn't anything to hide. Just uears of progress, building, and a massive community. Keep making public defamatory statements before a vast audience that are admissible. — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 16, 2022

Price Action

ADA traded 0.55% higher at $0.56 at press time, while ETH traded 1.50% higher at $2,057.00.

Jasper - The Real Deal!