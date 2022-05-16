BTC Exchange-Traded Fund And Bitcoin Trust: What’s The Difference?

Excluding crypto exchanges, when it comes to investing in Bitcoin (BTC), there are two main options: a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund or a Bitcoin Trust. Both have their pros and cons, so it’s important to understand the differences before making a decision.

But before we continue let’s answer the most pressing question first.

What is an Exchange-Traded Fund?

An Exchange-Traded Fund, or ETF, is a type of investment fund that trades on stock exchanges, much like stocks. ETFs are usually designed to track an index, such as the S&P 500, or a specific sector or commodity.

ETFs are typically less expensive than traditional mutual funds, and they offer investors the ability to trade throughout the day. ETFs can be bought and sold like stocks, and they can be held in a brokerage account.

What is a Bitcoin Trust?

A Bitcoin Trust is an investment vehicle that allows investors to gain exposure to the price movement of Bitcoin without having to actually own or store the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Trusts are usually operated by a professional custodian who holds the underlying Bitcoin on behalf of investors and handles all of the associated security and storage risks. This allows investors to participate in the Bitcoin market without having to worry about the complexities of buying, storing, and securing Bitcoin themselves.

Bitcoin Trusts are typically structured as private investment vehicles and are not available to retail investors. However, there are a few publicly-traded Bitcoin Trusts that are available to investors through traditional brokerages and online platforms.

The value of a Bitcoin Trust is directly linked to the price of Bitcoin. When the price of Bitcoin goes up, the value of the trust goes up; when the price of Bitcoin goes down, the value of the trust goes down.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs are regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which provides some peace of mind for investors. However, because they are traded on an exchange, there is the potential for manipulation.

Bitcoin trusts are not regulated by the SEC, but they are overseen by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This means that there is less regulatory oversight, but it also means that there is less potential for manipulation.

The main difference between a Bitcoin ETF and a Bitcoin Trust is the structure. A Bitcoin ETF is a type of investment fund that holds Bitcoin and trades on an exchange, while a Bitcoin Trust is a digital asset that is held by a custodian and not traded on an exchange.

So, which is the better option?

It really depends on your investment goals and preferences. If you’re looking for regulatory certainty and peace of mind- on top of an financial instrument that tracks the market price of BTC more accurately, then a Bitcoin ETF may be the better choice.

However, if you’re looking for more control and less potential for manipulation, then a Bitcoin Trust could be the better option. Either way, it’s important to do your own research before making any decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be used as investment or financial advice

