Musk Reignites The Debate Over The True Identity Of Bitcoin’s Elusive Creator

Bitcoin’s (BTC) anonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories. Some believe the famed BTC coder is actually a group of people, while others think that he or she is the single author of the world’s first digital currency.

The conspiracy spins didn’t stop however, everyone’s favorite billionaire and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk from throwing his hat into the ring with a new conspiracy theory of his own about one of the biggest mysteries in the digital world..

Musk took to Twitter today to highlight in a cryptic image without any caption that the pseudonym used by whoever created bitcoin, is just a parts of four brand names — Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corp. Nakamichi Corp. and Motorola — sewn together.

Several people have claimed to be Nakamoto, but the identity of the real creator of bitcoin has never been confirmed.

In an interview with MIT Researcher, scientist, and youtuber Lex Fridman, Musk aimed his suspicions at computer scientist Nick Szabo, saying that Szabo “seems to be more than anyone responsible for the ideas behind Bitcoin.”

The mystery of the bitcoin inventor(s) continues to surround him/her/them like an invisible force field. No one has been able or willing enough so far to prove who this/these person(s) really is/are, which only adds more curiosity as we all wonder how such a revolutionary and disruptive idea could’ve emerged from thin air.

