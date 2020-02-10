Nvidia (NVDA) 4Q20 Whisper Number

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is expected to announce fourth-quarter 2020 earnings figures after the market close on Thursday/Feb. 13. Analysts expect the chip manufacturing company to report earnings per share of $1.34 and revenue of $3.0 billion. That would be 42 cents higher the $0.92 per share posted in fiscal Q4/19 and $0.44 lower the $1.78 posted in fiscal Q4/18. Revenue is projected to be $799 million higher than the $2.21 billion posted in the same period a year earlier. Earningswhisper.com predicts a whisper number of $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

As a quick reminder, Nvidia reported 3Q/20 EPS of $1.78 versus $1.57 per share expected by analysts. Revenue fell more than 5% year-over-year to $3.01 billion, 3.8% higher than $2.9 billion in fiscal Q4/18 and ahead of analyst’s 3Q/20 projections for $2.91 billion.

Nvidia Price Action

Nvidia shares were trading up by less than e point at $252.45 at the time of publication Monday. The name is up 63.4% year-over-year and 5.2% year-to-date with the 50-day MA and 200-day MA located at $243.95 and $201.76 levels, respectively. Additionally, shares of Nvidia trade at a forward P/E of 34.7 and have a Relative Strength Index (RSI/14) reading of 59.73. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Santa Clara, Calif.-based company have traded between a low of $132.60 and a high of $259.50.

NVDA closed Friday at $251.59. Despite its nearly 70% climb since January 2019, the stock still have more room to run before it hits pre-2018 selloff highs. Of the 36 analysts who cover Nvidia, 7 have ‘Strong Buy’ ratings, 14 have ‘Buy’ ratings and 15 have ‘Hold’ ratings. The $160 billion market cap company has a median Street price target of $249.40 with a high target of $301.