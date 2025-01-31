Hedge Fund Giant Sounds Alarm on ‘Inevitable’ Crypto Crash

On CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” Scott Wapner and Leslie Picker discussed a recent investor letter from hedge fund Elliott Management, which raised significant concerns about the cryptocurrency market. According to Picker, who referenced a report in the Financial Times, Elliott described cryptocurrency as “ground zero for the speculative frenzy across markets.” The letter warned that an “inevitable collapse of the crypto bubble could wreak havoc in ways we can’t anticipate.”

Elliott’s letter emphasized the potential threat cryptocurrencies pose to the U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, calling the marginalization of the dollar “profoundly dangerous.” Additionally, the letter pointed out the substantial political spending in support of pro-crypto candidates in recent election cycles, highlighting the influence of crypto in U.S. politics.

Paul Singer, the head of Elliott Management, has been vocal against cryptocurrencies for over a decade, labeling them as frauds and scams. Despite this, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has seen significant gains since President Trump’s election, stabilizing around $105,000. Trump’s administration has been notably pro-crypto, with actions like signing an executive order to promote digital asset leadership and launching a meme coin.

Wapner noted the irony in Singer’s position, as he has financially supported Trump and related political action committees, despite Elliott’s stark warnings against the crypto market. Picker confirmed Singer’s political contributions, underscoring a discrepancy between his political support and economic critique.

This discussion paints a complex picture of the crypto market, where even within influential circles like hedge fund management, there are divided opinions on the future and legitimacy of digital currencies. While some in the industry see potential, others like Singer remain skeptical, viewing the crypto boom as a bubble with significant risks for the broader financial system.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.