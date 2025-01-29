Ex-U.S. Treasurer Backs XRP: The Future of Payments?

Rosie Rios, who served as the 43rd Treasurer of the United States and now sits on Ripple’s board of directors, has reaffirmed her support for XRP, emphasizing its utility in streamlining cross-border payments. In a video clip shared on X, Rios articulated her reasons for joining Ripple, pointing out XRP’s unique role in the financial ecosystem as a tool designed for practical application rather than mere speculation.

WOW! 💥 RIPPLE BOARD DIRECTOR & 43RD TREASURER OF THE U.S. ROSIE RIOS: „I AM ON THE BOARD OF RIPPLE, RIPPLE IS XRP. I JOINED THE BOARD OF RIPPLE BECAUSE #XRP SERVES A PURPOSE!“ SHE HAS RECENTLY MENTIONED TWICE THAT SHE WILL BE WORKING WITH DONALD TRUMP SOON! 🇺🇸 XRP 🤝🏼 U.S. pic.twitter.com/KPRpFyLVa4 — 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓮 (@_Crypto_Barbie) January 27, 2025

Rios highlighted that XRP facilitates transactions that are both swift and economical, contrasting with traditional banking methods which can be slow and costly. By utilizing XRP, financial institutions can bypass the inefficiencies of systems like SWIFT, enabling near-instantaneous settlements with significantly lower fees. This utility-driven approach positions XRP not just as a cryptocurrency but as a vital component for modernizing international financial transactions.

Adding to the buzz, Rios has recently hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Donald Trump. While the specifics of this potential partnership remain under wraps, it has ignited speculation within the crypto community about its implications for Ripple and XRP. Given Rios’ deep understanding of financial regulation from her tenure as U.S. Treasurer, this alliance could aim at advancing regulatory clarity for digital assets in the U.S. or exploring how blockchain technology could be integrated into governmental functions.

Ripple has been steadfast in its mission to bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology, and Rios’ comments reinforce this objective. Her endorsement underlines Ripple’s efforts to distance XRP from the speculative aspects often associated with cryptocurrencies, instead focusing on its practical applications. This strategic narrative has helped Ripple secure partnerships with various financial institutions and central banks, enhancing XRP’s credibility and utility in real-world scenarios.

The cryptocurrency community has reacted positively to Rios’ statements, seeing them as a validation of XRP’s role. The prospect of her working with Trump has led to discussions about potential policy shifts or regulatory advancements that could benefit Ripple’s initiatives. If such collaborations lead to more favorable regulations or governmental endorsements, it could significantly increase XRP’s adoption and solidify its position in the international payment landscape.

Rios’ involvement and her network could be crucial in navigating the complex interplay between emerging fintech solutions and established financial systems, potentially shaping a future where XRP plays a central role in global finance. Her advocacy for XRP not only underscores its practical benefits but also signals a possible shift towards more integrated and efficient financial systems worldwide.

