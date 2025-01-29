Riot Platforms Stock Jumps as Hedge Fund Giant Buys In

Shares of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) experienced a significant jump, rising nearly 4% to reach an intraday high of $11.40 on Wednesday, following news from Reuters that investment firm D.E. Shaw has acquired a stake in the company. This marks D.E. Shaw as the second activist investor to take an interest in Riot, which specializes in cryptocurrency mining. While the exact size of D.E. Shaw’s investment remains undisclosed, this move signals potential strategic shifts for Riot, which has a current market value of about $3.77 billion.

D.E. Shaw, managing assets worth $70 billion, is known for its quantitative and sometimes activist investment approach, though it typically avoids public confrontations, preferring behind-the-scenes negotiations. This strategy was evident in its recent dealings with Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), where it supported another activist investor, Mantle Ridge Capital, in influencing changes at the company, including the replacement of the CEO and reallocating capital.

The involvement of D.E. Shaw follows Starboard Value’s earlier acquisition of an undisclosed position in Riot late last year. Starboard has been advocating for Riot to diversify its use of power capacity, particularly towards artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. In response, Riot has initiated a formal review of how it might leverage its remaining power capacity at its Texas facility for AI applications, indicating a pivot from solely mining bitcoin to potentially broader tech services.

Riot’s strategic engagements have not been limited to these activist investors. Last year, it attempted to acquire Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), another crypto miner, but the deal fell through, leading instead to changes in Bitfarms’ board composition. This background suggests Riot is actively considering its strategic direction amidst pressures from shareholders to optimize its operations beyond traditional crypto mining.

The crypto sector, including Riot, has been buoyed by expectations of a more favorable regulatory environment under the Trump administration, which has hinted at easing regulations. This optimism has contributed to Riot’s stock performance, with shares up more than 4% since the beginning of the year, closing at $10.95 on the previous day.

Riot Platforms’ engagement with activist investors like D.E. Shaw and Starboard Value could lead to significant changes in its business model. While D.E. Shaw’s involvement might not lead to a public battle for board seats, its influence could subtly steer Riot towards new operational strategies or asset allocations, potentially enhancing its market position in the evolving landscape of digital assets and computing technology.

