GM Beats Q4 Estimates as EV Business Hits Its Stride

General Motors (GM) reported a robust financial performance for the last quarter of the previous year, with earnings per share at $1.92, surpassing the Street’s consensus estimate by $0.07. The company’s revenue climbed to $47.7 billion, an 11% increase from the previous year, beating expectations set at $44.98 billion. GM’s adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) rose by 42.8% to $2.5 billion, and automotive operating cash flow saw a modest increase of 1.6% to $4.76 billion.

Looking ahead, GM provided optimistic guidance for FY25, forecasting an EPS between $11.00 and $12.00, which is above the consensus of $10.86. The company also projected an EBIT-adjusted range of $13.7 to $15.7 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and operational efficiency.

Two significant factors contributing to these positive outcomes were enhancements in GM’s electric vehicle (EV) sector and its operations in China. CEO Mary Barra highlighted in her letter to shareholders that GM doubled its EV market share throughout the year, achieving variable profit positivity in the EV portfolio during the fourth quarter. This turnaround in the EV segment reflects GM’s strategic focus on scaling production and improving profitability in a market increasingly leaning towards sustainable transportation options.

In China, GM managed to report positive equity income before restructuring costs in Q4, indicating a stabilization and potential for further improvement. Barra noted steps being taken with partners to enhance performance in this critical market, which is one of the largest automotive markets globally but has been challenging for foreign manufacturers.

Despite these positive financial results, GM’s stock experienced a slight dip in premarket trading, moving down to $54.66 after closing at $54.92, up $1.01 or 1.87% from the previous session. This reaction might reflect investor caution or profit-taking following the earnings release. However, the overall outlook from GM suggests a company on a path of recovery and growth, particularly with its advancements in the EV space and strategic adjustments in China.

The focus on electrification aligns with global trends toward sustainability, and GM’s efforts could position it well for future market demands. Additionally, the positive developments in China could pave the way for further market penetration or stability in one of the most dynamic automotive markets. These elements combined with the solid financial guidance for FY25 paint a picture of a company not just surviving but thriving amidst industry shifts towards innovation and sustainability.

