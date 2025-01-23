Larry Fink Urges SEC to Speed Up Tokenization of Bonds and Stocks

BlackRock (BLK) Chairman and CEO Larry Fink joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ on Thursday from the World Economic Forum in Davos, covering topics ranging from the $500 billion Stargate AI project to the state of the economy, the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight, its market impact, and the future of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in corporate America.

During the conversation, Fink was particularly vocal about the challenges posed by activist shareholders concerning Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies. He addressed criticisms and legal challenges faced by BlackRock and other firms, clarifying misinformation regarding specific cases without delving into details. Fink emphasized the importance of companies remaining authentic and true to their clients amidst the noise from political fringes on both ends of the spectrum. He highlighted BlackRock’s recent success, having raised $641 billion for clients, with a significant portion from the U.S., underscoring the firm’s client-centered approach despite external pressures.

Fink also touched on the regulatory environment under SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, noting that the current system for proxy voting has become overly complex and costly. He advocated for a review of the role and process of proxy votes, suggesting that the system has turned into “open warfare” for many CEOs, not just in finance but across various industries. This situation, according to Fink, requires a strategic overhaul to reduce friction and costs for corporations.

On the topic of emerging financial technologies, Fink expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of blockchain and tokenization, particularly in streamlining the ownership and management of stocks and bonds. “I want the SEC to rapidly approve the tokenization of bonds and stocks that will simplify things, make things easier,” said Fink who envisions an environment where tokenization could eliminate the need for proxy voting by directly notifying each owner of record, thereby reducing costs and simplifying ownership structures.

Regarding the broader economic landscape, while the exact details of the $500 billion Stargate AI project were not discussed, Fink’s comments reflect a broader optimism about technological advancements in finance. He acknowledged the Fed’s ongoing efforts to manage inflation but did not provide deep insights into how these policies directly impact BlackRock’s strategies or the markets.

In terms of DEI, Fink did not explicitly address future directions but his emphasis on staying true to client needs implicitly suggests that corporate policies, including DEI, should align with client values and business goals, navigating the polarized landscape with care.

Overall, Fink’s discussion painted a picture of a financial sector at a crossroads, grappling with regulatory, technological, and societal shifts, all while trying to maintain a focus on client service and operational efficiency. His comments suggest a call for more streamlined, client-focused approaches in both corporate governance and financial innovation.

