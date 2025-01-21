Market Euphoria Still Missing, Says Morgan Stanley

Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, shared his perspective on the current investment landscape during a recent interview on Bloomberg TV. He discussed the balance between value and growth investments in what he describes as the later stages of a classic bull market. Slimmon pointed out that despite the market having enjoyed two consecutive years of 20% returns, there’s a cautious optimism rather than euphoria heading into 2025.

He acknowledged the market’s current state, suggesting that while there’s plenty of optimism, it hasn’t reached the peak excitement or “euphoric state” often seen at the end of bull markets. Slimmon highlighted an expected increase in corporate finance activities as a positive sign for equities, predicting more volatility in the later stages of the bull market. This volatility, he notes, is typical and not a cause for alarm but rather a characteristic of mature bull markets.

When it comes to investment strategies, Slimmon advised against moving entirely away from cap-weighted indices to equal-weighted ones, suggesting that during market downturns, investors might revert to mega-cap tech stocks for safety. He emphasized the importance of not being underweight in technology, particularly with the burgeoning understanding of how AI can be deployed across corporate America to enhance efficiency and profitability. This scenario, he compares loosely to the late 1990s when the internet’s potential was still being realized, leading to extended market gains.

On the flip side, Slimmon expressed interest in financial stocks, advocating for a balanced approach between growth and value sectors. He cautioned against investing heavily in defensive sectors typically favored before a bear market, indicating that while such a shift might be premature, the window for aggressive growth investment might be closing.

In essence, Slimmon’s view for 2025 is one of strategic balance, where investors should be prepared for volatility but also poised to capitalize on the ongoing digital transformation, particularly through AI, while not abandoning the foundational sectors like finance that could offer value. His advice reflects a nuanced approach to navigating a market that’s seen substantial growth but is not yet at its zenith or in decline.

