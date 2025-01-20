Costco Faces Nationwide Strike as 18,000 Workers Authorize Walkout

The Teamsters union, representing 18,000 Costco employees across the United States, has taken a significant step towards a potential strike by authorizing such action with an 85% vote in favor. This move signals a readiness to disrupt operations at Costco (COST), a retailer celebrated not only for its bulk sales but also for its progressive employee policies and advocacy for diversity and inclusion. However, as the current labor contract is due to expire on January 31, tensions are escalating with the union’s critique of Costco’s management.

Sean O’Brien, the general president of Teamsters, has publicly expressed his frustration, accusing Costco’s executives of greed and giving them an ultimatum to “do the right thing” within the remaining days before the contract’s expiration. The possibility of a strike looms large, with the union indicating that any failure to negotiate a fair deal would be on the company’s hands.

The union has been vocal about Costco’s counterproposals, describing them as “insulting” and not reflective of the company’s substantial financial successes. The lack of enhancements to retirement benefits, among other issues, has been a particular point of contention. Tom Erickson, the director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division, emphasized that this strike authorization is a direct response to what he perceives as Costco’s neglect in the bargaining process and a departure from its reputation for treating workers well.

In preparation for a possible strike, Teamsters have already conducted practice pickets in strategic locations like San Diego and Long Island, New York. These actions are not just rehearsals but also serve as a public display of unity and readiness among the workers, potentially influencing both public perception and Costco’s negotiation strategy.

The stakes are high for Costco, which prides itself on employee satisfaction and a positive workplace culture. A strike could not only disrupt the daily operations of its warehouses but also tarnish its image as a company that prioritizes its workforce. The silence from Costco in response to these developments, as noted by their lack of immediate comment to CNBC’s request, adds to the tension surrounding the negotiations.

With only a week left for final negotiations, the outcome remains uncertain. However, the union’s strong stance and the significant support from its members underscore a critical moment for both Costco and its employees, potentially redefining labor relations at one of America’s largest retailers.

Price Action: As of press time, Costco shares were changing hands at $943.50, up $0.31 or 0.03% intraday.