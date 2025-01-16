Apple Loses Smartphone Crown in China

Apple (AAPL) has experienced an unprecedented decline in the Chinese smartphone market, relinquishing its position as the top-selling brand to domestic competitors Vivo and Huawei. This shift is marked by Apple’s 17% drop in annual shipments, resulting in a significant decrease in market share to 15%. The data from Canalys highlights this as Apple’s worst annual performance in China, attributing the downturn to multiple factors including fierce competition and regulatory challenges.

The absence of Apple’s proprietary generative AI features, known as Apple Intelligence, in China has notably impacted its market competitiveness. Regulatory hurdles have prevented Apple from deploying these features, which are seen as essential in a market increasingly driven by technological innovation, particularly in AI. This is compounded by the unavailability of services like ChatGPT, leaving Apple’s latest iPhones without the AI capabilities that consumers are beginning to demand.

Huawei’s resurgence, particularly after its exclusion from U.S. technology due to sanctions in 2019, has played a pivotal role in Apple’s market decline. Since August 2023, Huawei has regained ground in the premium segment with new models featuring locally-produced chipsets, leading to a 24% shipment increase in the fourth quarter of 2024. This resurgence is not just about hardware; Huawei’s continuous innovation with flagship releases and the growing popularity of foldable phones have challenged Apple’s premium market dominance.

Vivo, securing the top spot with a 17% market share, has capitalized on offering budget-friendly yet feature-rich smartphones, resonating with price-sensitive consumers. Alongside Huawei, other Chinese brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, and HONOR have also seen shipment increases, with Xiaomi particularly noting a 29% growth in the last quarter. This indicates a strong preference for locally manufactured devices that cater to both budget and premium segments.

Apple’s response has been to employ unusual sales strategies like deep discounts, evident from the January 4-7 promotion where the iPhone 16 series saw price cuts. However, these efforts have not stemmed the tide of declining sales, suggesting that price alone may not be enough to win back market share in a landscape where brand loyalty is increasingly tied to technological innovation and national pride.

The overall Chinese smartphone market did see a 4% year-on-year increase in shipments, reaching 285 million units in 2024, indicating that the demand for smartphones remains robust. However, Apple’s strategy and market approach will need significant reevaluation to regain its footing in this competitive and rapidly evolving market. The situation underscores broader trends in the global tech industry, where local brands leverage home-grown technology and consumer trust to challenge established international players.

Price Action: At the time of this report, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL), a company with a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, were trading lower by $5.03 or 2.11% at $232.80.

