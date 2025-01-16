Steve Cohen’s AI Fund Soars to Nearly $1.5 Billion After Strong Returns

The recent performance of Steven Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management’s new AI-focused fund, Point72 Turion, has been notably strong, highlighting the firm’s strategic pivot towards the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Reuters report. Launched in October under the management of Eric Sanchez, the fund has achieved a 14% gain within just three months, pushing its assets under management to nearly $1.5 billion. This growth trajectory suggests a robust market confidence in AI’s potential to reshape investment landscapes.

The fund’s success can be attributed to its focus on the AI supply chain, where it selects investments based on potential leadership and innovation within the sector. The report notes that monthly returns have been impressive, with gains of 3.5% in October, 4.9% in November, and 5.2% in December, culminating in a 14.2% increase for the year, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite Index’s 6.2% growth over the same period.

Point72’s decision to limit new investments once the fund reaches its projected $1.5 billion in April indicates a strategy to manage growth and maintain performance, potentially capping the fund at a size that allows for agile investment decisions. This approach is particularly significant as Turion represents the first new fund initiative by Point72 in decades, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to exploring high-growth areas like AI.

This development comes on the heels of Point72’s broader success, with the main fund reporting a 19% rise in 2024, managing a total of $35.2 billion. The launch and subsequent performance of Turion reaffirm Cohen’s legacy as a Wall Street titan, known for his ability to identify and capitalize on transformative trends. It also solidifies Point72’s reputation as a forward-thinking entity in the investment world, capable of leveraging emerging technologies for substantial returns. This move reflects a broader market trend where investors, inspired by pioneers like Cohen, are increasingly turning towards AI, anticipating it will be a central driver of economic and technological advancement in the coming years.

