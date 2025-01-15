Woolly Mammoth Could Be ‘De-Extincted’ Soon

Ben Lamm, the CEO and founder of Colossal Biosciences, recently discussed his company’s ambitious goals on Bloomberg Technology with Caroline Hyde. Colossal Biosciences has now reached a valuation of $10.2 billion, with a focus on bringing back extinct species such as the Mammoth — massive, woolly creatures that roamed the Earth during the last Ice Age — the Thylacine (Tasmanian Tiger), and the Dodo, a flightless bird native to Mauritius, using advanced genetic technologies.

Lamm outlined that the funds raised, which amount to $435 million so far, are being utilized across several fronts. The primary projects include de-extinction efforts for their flagship species, all of which are on track, with the Thylacine project even ahead of schedule. The investment is also being channeled into innovative technologies such as multiplex editing genome engineering tools and the development of artificial wombs.

In terms of the process, especially for Mammoths and Thylacines, Colossal has moved into the editing phase after having completed genome assembly and comparative genomics. The long-term vision includes not just reviving extinct species but also using these technologies to aid critically endangered species by birthing them outside the traditional womb, a process they hope to pioneer with smaller animals like mice or marsupials within the next two years.

The company’s operational scale is significant, with 170 full-time scientists, support for 40 academic postdocs, and partnerships with numerous top universities worldwide. This global consortium operates out of labs in Dallas, Melbourne, Australia, and Boston, Massachusetts, requiring substantial investment in cutting-edge genetic and robotic technologies.

When questioned about the rationale behind focusing on de-extinction amidst ongoing biodiversity loss and climate change, Lamm highlighted the dire forecasts regarding biodiversity loss, with external scientists predicting up to 50% loss by 2050. He argues that while modern conservation methods are effective, they aren’t quick enough to match the pace of species extinction and climate change. Thus, developing a “de-extinction toolkit” is seen as a proactive measure, providing tools that might be necessary for future conservation efforts.

From a venture capital perspective, Lamm noted that while raising capital has never been easy for him, the consistent scientific breakthroughs and the potential of their work have garnered significant investor interest, including from notable figures like Mark Walter and Thomas Toll.

Lamm’s vision for Colossal Biosciences is not just about bringing back extinct species but also about creating a new paradigm in how we approach conservation, biodiversity, and even climate change, leveraging the latest in genetic science and technology to make a difference where traditional methods might fall short.

