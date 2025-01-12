Zuckerberg Slams Apple’s Innovation Stagnation

In a recent lengthy episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg launched a critique against Apple (AAPL), highlighting what he perceives as the tech giant’s stagnation in innovation and the imposition of arbitrary rules on its platform. Zuckerberg pointed out that while the iPhone has been instrumental in ensuring nearly everyone worldwide has access to a smartphone, Apple’s subsequent efforts in innovation have been lackluster. He suggested that Apple has not significantly advanced its product line since Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, essentially “sitting on it” for over two decades.

Zuckerberg criticized Apple’s business strategy, noting that the company’s revenue growth seems to rely less on groundbreaking product improvements and more on extracting value through high fees and restrictive policies. He specifically mentioned Apple’s 30% commission on app sales and in-app purchases as a form of “squeezing” developers and consumers. Additionally, he took issue with Apple’s control over accessory integration, like how only Apple’s Air Pods can connect seamlessly with iPhones, which he sees as a move to limit competition by claiming security concerns.

He argued that Apple’s security justifications for these restrictive practices are flawed, suggesting that if Apple truly cared about security, it would improve its protocols with better encryption and security measures rather than using these concerns to maintain a closed ecosystem. According to Zuckerberg, these practices directly impact Meta’s profitability, stating that without Apple’s “random rules,” his company’s profits could potentially double.

The discussion also ventured into Apple’s recent venture into virtual reality with the Vision Pro headset. Zuckerberg acknowledged this as one of Apple’s more ambitious recent projects but was quick to critique its market performance. He noted that while the Vision Pro might excel at specific tasks like watching movies, its first version did not meet expectations, drawing a comparison to Meta’s own virtual reality products, the Meta Quest series.

Zuckerberg’s comments reflect ongoing tensions between tech giants, where innovation, market practices, and the balance between privacy, security, and open market access are hotly debated. His perspective underscores a broader industry conversation about how tech companies should evolve, innovate, and interact within an increasingly interconnected digital ecosystem. While Apple has not directly responded to these criticisms in this context, the debate highlights significant issues around tech policy, consumer choice, and the direction of technological advancement in major corporations.

