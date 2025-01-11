Will the SEC Approve? Nasdaq Proposes 10x IBIT Options Limit Boost

The Nasdaq International Securities Exchange (ISE) has taken a significant step towards expanding the trading framework for the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) by proposing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) an increase in position and exercise limits from 25,000 to 250,000 contracts. This move, as reported by etf.com, comes at a pivotal moment when the integration of Bitcoin (BTC) into traditional financial systems is gaining momentum, particularly with the recent green light for spot Bitcoin ETFs and their options.

The current limit of 25,000 contracts is argued by Nasdaq to be overly restrictive, representing merely 0.4% of the exercisable risk for IBIT options. With IBIT’s market cap at $51.9 billion and its daily trading volume exceeding 43 million shares, the proposal underscores the ETF’s capacity to handle a higher volume of trading without compromising market stability. This increase is intended not only to match the liquidity of IBIT but also to align its trading limits with those of other established commodity-based ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), and ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), all of which currently have limits set at 250,000 contracts.

Nasdaq’s proposal is not just about expanding trading capacity; it’s also about enhancing market efficiency and ensuring that institutional investors have adequate tools for managing their Bitcoin exposure through regulated channels. Citing Nasdaq, etf.com notes that the filing is clear in its expectation that trading volume in IBIT will continue to grow, thus justifying the need for higher limits to accommodate this expansion without pushing trading activities into less transparent over-the-counter markets, where oversight and price discovery could be compromised.

To mitigate risks such as market manipulation, Nasdaq has outlined rigorous surveillance procedures. These include leveraging existing options monitoring systems and fostering cooperation with other exchanges to maintain market integrity. Despite the proposed increase, the exercisable risk would still only account for 2.9% of IBIT’s outstanding shares, suggesting that even with a tenfold increase, the market would remain within conservative bounds.

The SEC now faces a 45-day window, potentially extendable to 90 days, to review this proposal. This period will also include a phase for public commentary, with comments due by January 27. Approval of this proposal could significantly influence how Bitcoin-related financial instruments are traded, potentially leading to greater liquidity and more robust market participation from both retail and institutional investors. It could also reflect a broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies within traditional finance, signaling a shift towards more integrated and regulated crypto trading environments. However, the decision will hinge on balancing the drive for market efficiency with the imperative to safeguard against potential abuses or systemic risks inherent in such a high-profile market expansion.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.