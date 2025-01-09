Palantir Co-Founder on Musk’s DOGE $1T Cut: A Feasible Dream or Political Nightmare?

Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir (PLTR) and founding partner at 8VC, appeared on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the implications of Elon Musk’s planned spending cuts through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Palantir’s market performance, and evolving defense strategies. Lonsdale shared insights into how Musk’s team is approaching these ambitious fiscal goals, highlighting the challenges and the potential impact.

Lonsdale expressed optimism about Musk’s initiative to cut government waste, noting that while the initial target of $2 trillion seemed lofty, achieving around $1 trillion would still be a significant achievement given the bureaucratic resistance within the federal government. He acknowledged the complexity of such cuts, pointing out areas like bureaucracy, procurement, fraud in entitlements, NGO spending, and unused government buildings as potential sources for savings. He emphasized that much of this effort would require aggressive action on obvious waste, which could potentially garner bipartisan support.

On the topic of defense spending, which is central to Palantir’s business model due to its significant government contracts, Lonsdale was candid about the political difficulties in reducing this budget. He explained that while some parts of defense spending are critical for national security, a considerable portion is tied to special interests or forms of economic welfare, like maintaining unnecessary military bases. He suggested that while cuts in defense spending are necessary, the political will to enact them is limited, especially through the Department of Government Efficiency, which he predicted would have more success in other areas like fraud prevention.

Regarding Palantir’s stock performance, which has seen a 306% rise followed by a slight pullback, Lonsdale viewed the market’s recognition of Palantir as justified, attributing the company’s value to its pivotal role in the AI revolution and its expanding commercial sector. He noted that despite a significant portion of revenue coming from government contracts, Palantir’s growth potential in the commercial market is substantial, suggesting that the company’s valuation could fluctuate based on growth expectations.

Lonsdale also touched on how modern warfare and global defense spending trends could benefit companies like Palantir. He argued that strategic cuts in defense budgets could actually favor innovative, cost-effective companies like Palantir over traditional large defense contractors. This, he believes, would force a shift towards more efficient and technologically advanced solutions in defense, aligning with Palantir’s business model.

Overall, Lonsdale’s insights painted a picture of a complex landscape where fiscal responsibility, technological innovation, and political realities intersect, influencing both government policy and corporate strategy. His commentary underscored the potential for significant changes in how government efficiency and defense spending are managed, with companies like Palantir poised to play a pivotal role in this evolving scenario.

