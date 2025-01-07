Meta Ditches Fact-Checking

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has announced a significant policy shift by ending its eight-year reliance on third-party fact-checking programs, starting in the U.S., in an effort to restore what CEO Mark Zuckerberg describes as “free expression” on its platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. This move will see Meta adopting a community notes model akin to that used by Elon Musk’s X platform, where users contribute to flagging misinformation rather than external fact-checkers.

Zuckerberg criticized the current fact-checking system, stating that it has become “too politically biased and destroyed more trust than they’ve created.” This new direction aims to address these concerns by engaging users directly in content moderation. Alongside this change, Meta plans to eliminate restrictions on controversial topics such as immigration and gender, which Zuckerberg claims have been “out of touch with mainstream discourse.”

The policy overhaul coincides with Meta’s strategic alignment with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Zuckerberg emphasized the company’s intent to collaborate with Trump’s administration to resist global censorship trends, suggesting that only with U.S. government support can Meta effectively counter international pressures against American tech companies. This stance is particularly relevant as Meta prepares for a legal confrontation with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has accused the company of monopolistic practices through its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The trial, set for April, stems from a lawsuit initiated in 2020.

Furthermore, Meta’s board has seen the addition of Dana White, the CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, known for his public support of Trump. White’s appointment to the board might signal a broader ideological shift, aligning Meta more closely with conservative viewpoints, especially given White’s vocal support for Trump, including appearances at political rallies.

This series of changes reflects Meta’s response to both external pressures and internal critique regarding its content moderation practices. By moving away from third-party fact-checking to a user-driven model, Meta is betting on community engagement to manage misinformation while navigating the complex political landscape. This approach, however, introduces new challenges, including the potential for increased misinformation if the community notes system does not work as effectively as hoped. Moreover, Meta’s alignment with Trump’s administration could affect its relationship with other political entities and regulatory bodies, particularly in light of ongoing legal battles and criticisms of past content moderation decisions under different administrations.