Nvidia Soars on AI Server Demand: Foxconn’s Best Quarter Yet

Nvidia (NVDA) stock saw a notable surge on Monday, rising nearly 5% to surpass the $150 mark for the first time since November. This upswing was catalyzed by Foxconn’s announcement of record-breaking fourth-quarter revenue, signaling that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is far from reaching its peak. Hon Hai Precision Industry, known internationally as Foxconn, reported a revenue of 2.1 trillion New Taiwan dollars (nearly $64 billion), marking a 15% increase year-over-year and setting a new historical high for the company.

Foxconn’s revenue growth was predominantly fueled by its cloud and networking products, including AI servers where Nvidia plays a pivotal role, alongside other component segments. However, not all segments thrived equally; computing products and smart consumer electronics, including the iPhone, experienced slight declines.

The ripple effect of Foxconn’s performance was felt across the semiconductor industry, lifting stocks of various companies in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. In this context, Nvidia’s stock performance was particularly noteworthy. CEO Jensen Huang is set to address the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, potentially providing further insights into Nvidia’s role in the AI landscape.

Adding to the sector’s momentum, Microsoft (MSFT) announced last week plans to invest $80 billion in 2025 to enhance its data centers for AI workloads, with Nvidia’s GPUs being central to this initiative. This reflects a broader trend among tech giants to invest heavily in Nvidia’s technology to advance AI capabilities.

Competitors like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also posted gains, rising nearly 3%, while Qualcomm (QCOM) and Broadcom (AVGO) similarly saw increases. This collective movement underscores the market’s confidence in the sustained demand for AI and GPU technologies.

Nvidia’s current market dynamics are impressive, with a market cap of $3.54 trillion, making it the world’s second most valuable company. The stock closed at $144.47 on Friday, with Monday’s trading seeing an intraday range from $147.82 to $152.16. The company has seen a 188% increase in stock value year-over-year, with its 52-week range spanning from $49.48 to $152.89. As of January 03, 2025, Nvidia’s PE ratio stands at 55.30, with an average stock price over the last 52 weeks at $109.05.

This surge in Nvidia’s stock price, driven by robust demand in AI applications and strategic partnerships like those with Foxconn and hyperscalers, illustrates the company’s pivotal role in the evolving tech landscape, where AI and high-performance computing continue to drive significant market interest and investment.

