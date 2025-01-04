Ripple’s Bold XRP Plan: Retaining 25% of Issued Supply

Recent developments in the Ripple ecosystem, particularly the introduction of RLUSD, Ripple’s stablecoin, have ignited discussions regarding the company’s commitment to its native cryptocurrency, XRP. Despite concerns that RLUSD might serve as an alternative to XRP, insights from crypto researchers and Ripple’s own leadership suggest a different narrative.

@SMQKEDQG, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency research community, has highlighted Ripple’s strategic retention of 25% of all XRP issued. This approach is not merely about holding assets but is part of a broader strategy to fund operations and incentivize participation across the Ripple network, including market makers, gateways, and consumers. This significant holding by Ripple underscores a long-term investment in XRP, reinforcing its role within the ecosystem.

Because Ripple “plans to retain 25% of all XRP issued.”😏💨 Documented. 📝 Few see the bigger picture.💎 https://t.co/8nAhmJGSTJ pic.twitter.com/dnQkPzp4zj — SMQKE (@SMQKEDQG) January 2, 2025

The skepticism about Ripple’s dedication to XRP, especially following the RLUSD launch, is understandable given the complexities of integrating new financial tools. However, Ripple CTO David Schwartz has been clear in delineating the complementary roles of RLUSD and XRP. Schwartz explains that while RLUSD is designed as a stablecoin to offer stability and direct pegging to the USD, XRP continues to function as a bridge currency, essential for providing liquidity and enabling swift international transactions.

Ripple USD ($RLUSD) introduces a top-tier, fully-backed US dollar stablecoin to the XRP Ledger.@joelkatz shares how $RLUSD enhances functionality and opens new possibilities for developers on XRPL. pic.twitter.com/HXffCfqBYB — Ripple (@Ripple) December 21, 2024

Ripple’s consistent escrow strategy further cements its commitment to XRP. For instance, on January 1st, out of the 1 billion XRP tokens released from escrow, 700 million were immediately locked back, with the remaining 300 million XRP (30%) reserved for distribution, demonstrating a policy aimed at controlling supply and maintaining value over time. This meticulous management of XRP’s circulation reflects Ripple’s vision to keep XRP at the heart of its payment solutions.

The distinction between RLUSD and XRP is also crucial in understanding their roles within the Ripple ecosystem. RLUSD, being a centralized stablecoin, comes with certain control mechanisms like the potential for token freezing, which contrasts sharply with XRP’s decentralized nature. XRP operates without the restrictions that come with centralized assets, embodying the principles of autonomy and freedom associated with blockchain technology. This fundamental difference ensures that both currencies cater to different needs within the financial landscape, thus complementing rather than competing against each other.

Furthermore, XRP’s decentralized status not only aligns with the ethos of blockchain but also appeals to a broad market looking for an asset free from centralized control. Meanwhile, RLUSD targets markets that require stability and regulatory compliance, offering a bridge for traditional finance to interact more seamlessly with blockchain technologies.

Bottom line, Ripple’s strategy with XRP, last trading at $2.43, and RLUSD is not about choosing one over the other but about leveraging both to enhance the ecosystem’s functionality and reach. The retention of XRP, the consistent escrow practices, and the explicit roles defined by Ripple’s leadership all indicate that XRP remains a pivotal element. As Ripple continues to navigate the complexities of global finance, both XRP and RLUSD are positioned to play integral, yet distinct, roles in facilitating a more inclusive, efficient, and secure financial network.