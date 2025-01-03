Wells Fargo: Citi Could Double in 3 Years

Wells Fargo (WFC) analysts have expressed strong optimism about Citigroup Inc. (C), predicting that the bank’s stock could potentially double in value over the next three years. This bullish outlook is based on anticipated profit surges, moderated expenses, and the successful implementation of what has been described as the “most significant” reorganization in the bank’s history. The reorganization, led by CEO Jane Fraser since she took over in 2021, aims to enhance management accountability and simplify the bank’s operations, moving from a complex global matrix structure to a more streamlined five lines of business.

The analysts at Wells Fargo have elevated their price target for Citigroup from $95 to $110, maintaining an “overweight” rating. This adjustment reflects their confidence in Citigroup’s strategic direction and operational improvements. Following this endorsement, Citigroup’s shares saw an increase, peaking at a 1.6% rise to $71.09, indicating investor enthusiasm for the bank’s future prospects.

Mike Mayo, a well-known analyst at Wells Fargo, has highlighted the underappreciated aspect of improved management accountability post-reorganization, suggesting that this could significantly contribute to the bank’s profitability. His perspective underscores a pivotal shift for Citigroup, marking 2024 as a transitional year leading to an efficiency inflection point.

Additionally, KBW analysts have also shown increased confidence in Citigroup, raising their price target from $82 to $85 and naming it one of their “top ideas” for 2025. They point to an uptick in capital markets activity and Citigroup’s undervalued status compared to its peers as key factors. Citigroup’s price-to-book ratio stands at 0.69, significantly lower than competitors like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) at 2.08 and Bank of America (BAC) at 1.24, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

This optimism comes at a crucial time as Citigroup is set to release its earnings in mid-January, where the focus will be on how the bank plans to grow its key businesses in 2025. The transition from value destruction to value creation, as highlighted by Mayo, is seen as a major catalyst for sustained stock price growth.

Overall, the consensus among analysts is that Citigroup is poised for a significant turnaround, driven by strategic restructuring, cost management, and an underappreciated market position. This could make Citigroup not just a recovery story but a standout performer among large-cap banks, provided the economic scenario remains favorable.

Price Action: Citi shares are currently trading at $70.34, marking a $0.40 or 0.57% increase in midday trading. The stock has seen a strong year-over-year gain of nearly 30%, indicating positive investor sentiment towards the company’s prospects. With a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $73.38, the current price falls within the range of Citi’s recent trading history.