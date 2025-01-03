Bernstein Sets New Target for Apple Stock

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi has upgraded his price target on Apple Inc. from $240 to $260, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating as part of a broader 2025 outlook for the IT hardware sector. Despite identifying IT hardware as a “structurally challenged sector,” Sacconaghi highlights Apple (AAPL) and Dell (DELL) as his top picks, suggesting they are seen more as trading stocks due to their performance within the sector rather than as long-term investment anchors.

Sacconaghi’s optimism for Apple stems from its evolution into a platform business, which he credits with turning Apple into a “quality compounder.” This term refers to Apple’s ability to generate mid-single digit revenue growth, enhance profit margins, return capital in a disciplined manner, and achieve double-digit earnings growth. However, he cautions that Apple’s stock valuation is “somewhat full,” implying that investors might not see significant further upside in terms of stock price appreciation in the immediate future.

The analyst’s view on the IT sector for 2025 includes an expectation of an improved spending environment, which could benefit companies with robust product portfolios. Yet, he notes several caveats: the sector’s valuations are already high, profitability in artificial intelligence remains elusive for many, and there’s limited anticipation for a significant PC refresh cycle that could drive sales.

Moreover, Sacconaghi adjusted price targets not just for Apple but also for IBM (IBM) and HP Inc. (HPQ), reflecting the market’s appreciation since his last set of forecasts. This adjustment underscores the analyst’s recognition of current market dynamics and the performance trajectory of these companies.

Despite these adjustments, Bernstein’s outlook for Apple remains positive, driven by its strong product ecosystem and services, which continue to enhance customer loyalty and provide a steady revenue stream. However, the broader sector analysis suggests a cautious approach to investing in IT hardware, with an emphasis on understanding the nuances of each company’s market position and growth potential rather than assuming sector-wide growth.

In essence, while Apple is seen as a standout within the IT hardware sector due to its strategic pivot towards services and platform enhancement, investors are advised to be mindful of the sector’s challenges. These include high valuations, the uncertain profitability of AI ventures, and the lack of a significant catalyst like a PC refresh cycle in the near future. This nuanced perspective from Bernstein provides a balanced view for investors looking at Apple and the broader IT hardware market as we move into 2025.

Price Action: As of press time, AAPL is changing hands at $243.79, down 0.03% intraday.