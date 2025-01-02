Double-Digit Gains: How Multistrategy Funds Conquered 2024

The year 2024 marked a robust period for the hedge fund industry, particularly for multistrategy funds which saw mostly double-digit gains across the board, regardless of fund size. This performance was underpinned by a confluence of economic conditions including sustained high interest rates, a thriving U.S. stock market, and increased trading spurred by Donald Trump’s election victory.

According to a Bloomberg report, Millennium Management, led by Izzy Englander, achieved a 15% return, marking its strongest performance since 2020. This success showcases the resilience and adaptability of large multistrategy hedge funds in navigating complex financial markets. Similarly, D.E. Shaw demonstrated significant prowess with its flagship Composite Fund gaining 18%, while its macro-focused fund, Oculus, witnessed a remarkable 36% increase. This reflects D.E. Shaw’s capability to leverage macroeconomic trends for substantial gains.

On the smaller fund spectrum, Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital Management managed a 11.3% return, its best since 2020, indicating a return to form and strategic acumen in managing diverse investment strategies.

Balyasny Asset Management and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors also had notable comebacks in 2024. The report notes that Schonfeld’s funds each returned about 20%, a significant leap from the previous year’s performance which was under 5%. Balyasny’s Atlas Enhanced Fund returned 13.6%, a stark contrast to its less than 5% gain in 2023, showcasing a strategic realignment or perhaps a more favorable market environment for their investment approaches.

These performances highlight the adaptability of multistrategy funds to capitalize on opportunities across different market conditions. The strategies typically involve deploying capital across several uncorrelated strategies to achieve diversified returns, which in 2024, clearly paid off. The high interest rate environment might have been particularly beneficial for funds employing fixed income strategies, while the bullish stock market provided fertile ground for equity-related investments.

Moreover, the political shift with Trump’s victory likely introduced volatility that these funds could exploit through event-driven strategies or by adjusting positions in response to anticipated policy changes. The ability of these funds to navigate through such a multifaceted landscape underscores their strategic depth and operational agility, making 2024 a year of significant achievement for multistrategy hedge funds.