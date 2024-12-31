Ether Over Bitcoin: Steno Predicts a Crypto Market Flip

Steno Research‘s recent report suggests a significant shift in the cryptocurrency market dynamics for 2025, with Ether (ETH) poised to outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in performance. This prediction is underpinned by historical trends and the political landscape following Donald Trump’s U.S. election victory. According to Coindesk, citing the report, Bitcoin (BTC), currently trading at $93,800, is expected to climb to at least $150,000. However, Ether, which stands at approximately $3,350, is forecasted to more than double, potentially reaching $8,000.

The analysis points to an increase in the Ether to Bitcoin ratio, expected to rise to 0.06 from the current 0.0357, reflecting patterns observed in previous market cycles. This shift would not only highlight Ether’s growth but also signal a broader market trend favoring altcoins, especially under a Trump administration, which Steno believes could be more beneficial for altcoins than for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s market dominance, currently at around 56.7%, is predicted to fall to as low as 45%, indicating a redistribution of market interest towards a wider array of cryptocurrencies. This expected decrease in dominance is seen as a precursor to an “altcoin season,” where investments and interest diversify beyond Bitcoin.

The report also highlights the potential for a significant rise in the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized applications, projected to reach a new high of $300 billion by next year. This increase in TVL is directly tied to the growing adoption and utility of blockchain technology beyond mere currency exchange, particularly in sectors like DeFi (Decentralized Finance), which predominantly operates on Ethereum’s platform.

Moreover, Steno Research points to the introduction of new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. as a catalyst for this bullish outlook on altcoins. The anticipation around these financial products indicates a maturing market with increasing institutional interest, which is expected to deepen in 2025. This institutional embrace is seen as a critical factor in driving both the volume and legitimacy of cryptocurrency investments.

The report concludes with a strong statement on the future of crypto adoption, predicting that “2025 will witness institutional adoption of crypto on an unprecedented scale.” This outlook is not just about price speculation but about the broader acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies into traditional financial systems and investment portfolios.

In summary, Steno Research’s analysis paints a picture of a cryptocurrency market in 2025 where Ether and altcoins could take center stage, driven by political shifts, technological advancements, and increasing institutional involvement. This scenario suggests a vibrant and diversifying crypto market landscape, where Ethereum’s role as a platform for decentralized applications could significantly enhance its value relative to Bitcoin.