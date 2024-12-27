Holiday Streaming Blitz: NFL Games Shatter Records on Netflix

Netflix’s entry into live sports with NFL games on Christmas Day has proven to be a success, setting a new streaming viewership record for the league. An average of 24.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Baltimore Ravens versus Houston Texans game, highlighted by a halftime show from Beyoncé, drew an average of 24.3 million viewers. These numbers, based on preliminary Nielsen data, surpassed the previous streaming record set by NBCUniversal’s Peacock with 23 million viewers for a playoff game between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

This achievement is a testament to Netflix’s growing capabilities as a live event platform. Unlike the technical difficulties experienced during its earlier foray into live sports with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, the NFL broadcasts were smooth, enhancing confidence in Netflix’s technical infrastructure. This success is crucial for Netflix as it not only validates its investment in live sports but also supports its burgeoning advertising sector by attracting massive, simultaneous viewership.

The decision to stream NFL games aligns with Netflix’s broader strategy to diversify its content offerings beyond on-demand movies and series. By securing a three-year deal with the NFL for Christmas games, Netflix has positioned itself as a significant player in the live sports broadcasting arena. The NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer, Brian Rolapp, praised the quality and execution of the stream, reinforcing the notion that Christmas can serve as a prime day for football viewership.

However, the exact impact on Netflix’s global audience remains to be seen as international viewership figures are yet to be released. Experts estimate that the total could rise to approximately 30 million viewers per game once all data, including international viewership and final U.S. numbers, are accounted for. This would further underline the strategic importance of live sports for Netflix’s growth and viewer engagement.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, stating that delivering these NFL games was like giving a “Christmas gift” to their members. This sentiment reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing its service through high-profile, live content that can captivate a wide audience.

Looking forward, Netflix’s partnership with the NFL for Christmas games could extend to one or two games next year, depending on the holiday’s alignment with the NFL schedule, which will also see games on Amazon’s Prime Video due to its existing rights agreement. Additionally, Netflix is poised to expand its live broadcasting further with “WWE Raw” coming to its platform in January, indicating a sustained push into live event streaming.

This move into live sports not only diversifies Netflix’s content but also strategically positions it to capture advertising revenue, which is increasingly important as the company explores new revenue streams in a competitive market.