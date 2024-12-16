Broadcom Extends Record Rally with 10% Jump on Goldman’s Conviction

Broadcom‘s (AVGO) stock has witnessed a solid surge, jumping more than 10% on Monday following a record-breaking 24% increase on Friday, which propelled the company past the $1 trillion market cap threshold. This solid momentum was driven by a series of positive developments, including an earnings report that surpassed expectations and an encouraging forward-looking statement for the first quarter FY2025.

The company, known for its semiconductors and infrastructure software, has significantly benefited from the explosive growth in generative artificial intelligence (AI), reporting a staggering 220% increase in AI-related revenue, amounting to $12.2 billion for the year. This surge in demand for AI solutions has positioned Broadcom as a key player in this burgeoning sector.

In response to these developments, Wall Street has adjusted its expectations. Goldman Sachs (GS) analysts, maintaining a ‘Buy’ recommendation on Broadcom shares, increased their 12-month price target from $190 to $240. Their optimism is based on the company’s ability to secure additional large customers for its custom silicon products and the successful integration of VMware, which Broadcom acquired for $61 billion last year. Goldman Sachs analysts expressed “higher conviction” in Broadcom’s future growth prospects following these achievements.

Similarly, Barclays (BCS) and Truist have also raised their price targets to $205 from $200 and $260 from $245, respectively, reflecting confidence in Broadcom’s strategic direction and market position.

The stock’s performance this year has been stellar, with shares up 122%, reaching a high of $251.88 on Monday. This growth is part of a broader trend in the tech sector, with Nvidia (NVDA), another AI powerhouse, seeing its stock rise over 167% this year, achieving a market cap of $3.29 trillion. The Nasdaq, reflecting the tech-heavy market’s health, has gained 34%.

Broadcom’s custom AI accelerators, branded as XPUs, are central to its AI strategy, distinct from Nvidia’s GPUs. The company reported a doubling in shipments of XPUs to its three main hyperscale customers, identified by analysts as Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and ByteDance. This expansion underlines Broadcom’s pivotal role in providing tailored solutions for the high-compute needs of AI applications.

The convergence of strong financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and a clear focus on the AI market has not only elevated Broadcom’s stock price but also its status as a leader in the tech industry’s AI revolution.

