Google Reportedly Asking FTC to Terminate Rival’s AI Advantage

Alphabet‘s (GOOGL) stock managed to hold steady in the green on Wednesday, despite revelations that have stirred significant unrest in Silicon Valley. Google (GOOG), part of the tech conglomerate Alphabet, has reportedly leveraged a government agency to challenge one of its primary competitors in the tech space.

The tech industry, particularly the group known as the Magnificent 7, is no stranger to antitrust scrutiny. Google itself has faced multiple accusations of monopolistic practices, including a 2020 lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice and 11 state attorney generals over its control of the search engine market, and another in 2023 concerning the advertising technology sector. Now, Google seems to be turning the tables by focusing regulatory attention on another tech giant, Microsoft (MSFT).

Google’s move comes in response to Microsoft’s exclusive deal with OpenAI, a leading AI research organization in which Microsoft has a substantial investment. This agreement stipulates that access to OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs), like ChatGPT and DALL·E, is available only through Microsoft’s servers, giving Microsoft a significant advantage in the AI market.

According to TheStreet, citing a report from The Information, Google has requested that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) intervene and potentially terminate this exclusivity arrangement. This action follows an FTC investigation into Microsoft’s cloud computing practices, initiated last month, which probes whether these practices stifle competition. Google’s leadership reportedly views this deal as an impediment to their own market participation, preventing them from hosting OpenAI’s models on their servers.

The financial implications are substantial. Microsoft has reportedly earned about $1 billion in 2024 from reselling OpenAI’s LLMs, according to Ars Technica. This revenue stream could be at risk if the FTC decides to act on Google’s complaint, especially considering the additional costs competitors like Intuit face to access these models through Microsoft’s infrastructure.

This scenario could potentially shake Microsoft’s stock, which has seen a 20% increase this year, still lagging behind some peers in the Magnificent 7. Losing this exclusivity could not only affect Microsoft’s profits but also its competitive positioning in the AI market, where OpenAI’s technologies are pivotal.

Moreover, Google seems to be making strategic gains elsewhere, as noted by TheStreet Pro’s Chris Versace, who observed Google’s increase in global search engine market share from Microsoft.

The outcome of this regulatory challenge is yet to be determined, but it underscores the fierce competition and strategic maneuvering within the tech industry. The FTC’s decision could either level the playing field or maintain Microsoft’s lucrative partnership with OpenAI, influencing not just these companies but the broader trajectory of AI development and market dynamics.