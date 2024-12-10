Biden Set to Block U.S. Steel Acquisition by Nippon Steel on Security Grounds, Report

U.S. President Joe Biden is poised to intervene in a significant corporate acquisition, planning to block Nippon Steel’s proposed takeover of U.S. Steel on national security grounds, according to a Bloomberg News report citing sources familiar with the matter. This decision would come into effect once the deal is referred back to the President later in December, specifically by the 22nd or 23rd.

The move reflects concerns over the implications of such a high-profile acquisition in the strategic steel sector, which is crucial for national defense and infrastructure. Although details remain sparse, the involvement of a national security panel suggests that the administration is wary of foreign control over key American industrial assets, even from an ally like Japan.

When questioned about these plans during a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre opted not to provide any comments, keeping the administration’s stance officially ambiguous. This silence from the White House adds a layer of uncertainty to the situation, leaving both companies and investors in a state of anticipation.

The proposed acquisition by Nippon Steel of U.S. Steel, which would have created one of the largest steel companies outside China, has been under scrutiny. The decision to potentially block the merger underscores a broader trend where national security considerations are increasingly influencing international business transactions. This case could set a precedent for how foreign investments in U.S. industries are evaluated, especially in sectors deemed vital to national interests.

The involvement of the national security panel, tasked with evaluating the merger’s impact, indicates a thorough vetting process. However, with the deadline for referral looming, the final outcome remains to be seen, potentially affecting not just the companies involved but also the dynamics of U.S.-Japan economic relations.