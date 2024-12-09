Rivian Rockets Higher: Here’s What’s Fueling the Rally

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) experienced a significant surge in its stock price on Monday, rising more than 11% from its closing price on Friday. This spike came after Benchmark, a Wall Street analyst firm, initiated coverage on the stock with an optimistic outlook, as reported by The Motley Fool.

Benchmark set a ‘buy’ rating on Rivian with a price target of $18, which represents a potential 38.5% increase from where the stock closed the previous trading day. This bullish stance is based on the firm’s assessment that Rivian is strategically positioned to capture a substantial segment of the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market over the next decade. They anticipate a significant uptick in U.S. EV production starting in 2025, driven by expanding charging infrastructure and decreasing average selling prices for electric vehicles.

The appeal of Rivian, according to Benchmark, extends beyond just market timing. The company’s robust cash reserves – excluding the $6.6 billion in new conditional federal funding it secured last month for its Georgia assembly plant – combined with strategic partnerships with giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Volkswagen, provide a solid foundation for growth. Rivian’s forecast of achieving a positive gross profit in the current quarter further strengthens investor confidence.

Despite being a newcomer in the automotive sector, Rivian has already established a notable reputation for customer satisfaction. Consumer Reports recently highlighted that Rivian tops the list for owner satisfaction among 27 auto brands, despite some quality issues. This high level of satisfaction from owners suggests strong brand loyalty and potential for sustained growth as the market for electric vehicles expands.

The endorsement from Benchmark, coupled with Rivian’s operational progress and customer satisfaction, highlights the company’s potential in the competitive EV market. This optimism is reflected in the market’s positive response, signaling growing investor confidence in Rivian’s outlook.

Price Action: RIVN saw a positive shift in the market on Monday, closing the regular trading session 11.15% higher at $14.45. The upward trend continued in after-hours trading, with the stock gaining an additional 0.28% and reaching $14.49.