Lululemon Stock Soars in Largest Rally Since 2008

Lululemon‘s (LULU) stock experienced a significant surge of about 17% in early trading on Friday, fueled by an optimistic annual forecast that signaled strong performance expectations for the holiday season. This forecast not only boosted investor confidence but also led to a widespread reassessment of the stock’s potential by Wall Street analysts.

The company has been proactive in keeping its product offerings fresh, introducing trendier styles to appeal to younger demographics amidst fierce competition from emerging brands like Vuori and Alo. Additionally, Lululemon has strategically focused on expanding its presence in China, its second-largest market, where it achieved a remarkable 36% revenue increase in the third quarter. This targeted marketing approach has evidently paid dividends.

For the third fiscal quarter ending October 27, Lululemon reported a net revenue increase of 9% to $2.4 billion, or 8% on a constant dollar basis, surpassing the $2.36 billion consensus forecast by analysts. Earnings per share surpassed expectations, reaching $2.87, well above the forecasted $2.71 and significantly higher than the $1.96 reported in the third quarter of 2023.

In light of these results, Lululemon has revised its full-year revenue expectations upward to between $10.452 billion and $10.487 billion, from an earlier range of $10.375 billion to $10.475 billion. The company also anticipates earnings per share to be between $14.08 and $14.16, slightly higher than previously forecasted.

The enthusiasm around Lululemon’s performance was reflected in the actions of Wall Street, with at least 17 brokerages revising their price targets upward following the quarterly report. Stifel, among the most bullish, increased its target to $438, significantly above the median Wall Street estimate of $374, with the shares currently trading just below $404.00, after reaching an intraday high of $409.20. If the gains hold, the stock is on track for its largest percentage increase since October 30, 2008, when it surged 21%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The positive outlook extends into the holiday shopping season as Lululemon expressed optimism about sales during the Thanksgiving weekend, aligning with trends seen at other specialty retailers. Both Victoria’s Secret and Ulta Beauty also reported encouraging results, leading to substantial gains in their stock prices on the same day.

This collective performance suggests a robust consumer interest in specialty retail, particularly in brands that have managed to adapt and innovate within their market niches. For Lululemon, the current trajectory points towards a potentially record-setting year, should these trends continue.