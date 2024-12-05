‘Buy the Dips’: Lee’s Bold S&P 6,300 Prediction

In a recent segment on CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street,’ Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, provided insights into what the recent rally in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) signifies for market risk appetite and what investors might expect in the equity markets moving forward.

Lee suggested that the surge in Bitcoin’s price is a clear indicator that investors are embracing risk, signaling a release of pent-up capital that had been sidelined for years. He views this movement as a precursor for the S&P 500 (^GSPC), suggesting that the equity markets might follow suit with their own breakout from a holding pattern.

Discussing potential hurdles in the broader market, Lee pointed to several macroeconomic events over the next few weeks that could influence investor sentiment. He highlighted upcoming job support data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision. These events, particularly if they indicate stronger-than-expected economic data or a shift in Fed policy, could introduce volatility. However, Lee remains optimistic, positing that once these events pass, the market could see a “Santa Claus rally,” pushing the S&P towards 6,300 by year’s end. His advice to investors was to either hold steady or buy into any dips, anticipating further upside post these key events.

When questioned about the market’s reaction to potential Fed policy adjustments, Lee noted a conceptual shift in market perception. Earlier in the year, more aggressive rate cuts were seen as bullish for stocks. However, moving into 2025, he predicts the market might favor fewer rate cuts as it would suggest a longer dovish cycle, which could be beneficial for equities. This shift, however, isn’t fully embraced by the market yet, as evidenced by reactions to Fed Chair Powell’s recent comments.

Regarding international political turmoil, Lee wasn’t surprised by the lack of significant market reaction, attributing this to the markets already pricing in global risks, particularly the divergence between U.S. and other global markets throughout the year.

Lastly, Lee touched on the performance of active managers, noting a significant shift over the last decade. He highlighted that this year has been particularly good for those who took a tactical, offensive approach, especially in tech, leading to notable outperformance against benchmarks. However, he acknowledged that this success is not widespread, particularly for those employing macro or market-neutral strategies.

Through his commentary, Lee painted a picture of a market at a pivotal point, where understanding the nuances of economic indicators, monetary policy, and global dynamics will be key to navigating potential market movements in the coming weeks.