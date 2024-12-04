OpenAI Surges to 300 Million Users, Eyes Billion-User Milestone

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup that has seen significant leadership changes, tender offers, and a skyrocketing valuation, has now hit a new high with 300 million weekly active users, as announced by CEO Sam Altman at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit. This figure marks a substantial increase from the 250 million weekly users reported just last week, showcasing the rapid growth of the company. Altman expressed ambitions to expand further, setting a target of 1 billion active users within the next year, signaling a robust growth strategy amidst fierce competition in the AI sector.

The company is navigating a competitive landscape that includes not only direct rivals like Amazon-backed Anthropic and Elon Musk’s xAI, which Altman acknowledged as a “fierce competitor,” but also tech behemoths like Google (GOOG), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN). This competition is for dominance in the generative AI market, projected to generate over $1 trillion in revenue in the coming decade.

To bolster its market presence, OpenAI has made strategic hires, including Kate Rouch from Coinbase (COIN) as its first chief marketing officer, indicating a ramp-up in marketing efforts to expand its user base. Additionally, the introduction of a search feature within ChatGPT in October aims to directly challenge established search engines, potentially siphoning users from platforms like Google, Bing, and Perplexity by offering a more integrated AI-driven search experience.

At the DealBook Summit, Altman also addressed investment policies, clarifying that while OpenAI hasn’t explicitly asked investors to avoid its competitors, those who do invest elsewhere will not have access to certain proprietary information, including the company’s roadmap and other strategic materials.

Fueling this growth and competitive edge, OpenAI’s valuation has soared to $157 billion since the launch of ChatGPT two years ago, with significant financial backing from Microsoft to the tune of $13 billion. The company concluded a $6.6 billion funding round in October and secured a $4 billion revolving line of credit. In a move to share its success with its workforce, OpenAI is now facilitating a new tender offer, allowing employees to sell shares worth approximately $1.5 billion to SoftBank.

This flurry of activity underscores OpenAI’s aggressive push to not only maintain but grow its lead in the AI industry, leveraging both technological innovation and strategic business maneuvers.