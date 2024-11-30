Trump’s Dollar Defense: BRICS Nations on Notice

In a bold declaration on his Truth Social platform, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern warning to the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—regarding their efforts to shift away from the U.S. dollar.

“The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump stated in a post on Saturday.

“We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy,” he added.

NOW – Trump threatens BRICS countries with 100% tariffs if they try to replace the U.S. Dollar pic.twitter.com/kTZZ9aszC4 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 30, 2024

Trump’s message is clear: he will not allow these countries to create or support a currency to replace the dollar, threatening a 100% tariff on their goods if they do.

This declaration underscores Trump’s commitment to maintaining the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, a stance he has reiterated since his campaign days. His economic team has been exploring various punitive measures, including export controls and charges of currency manipulation, aimed at deterring any shift away from dollar-denominated trade.

The BRICS bloc, which has been contemplating de-dollarization since discussions at their 2023 summit, finds itself at a crossroads with Trump’s latest policy threats. The push for alternatives to the US dollar intensified after the US led economic sanctions against Russia in 2022, prompting a broader debate on financial sovereignty and economic independence among developing nations.

Trump’s approach signals a hardline strategy to protect US economic interests, potentially leading to significant shifts in global trade patterns. His threats extend beyond BRICS, with plans for additional tariffs on China for 10% and a sweeping 25% on all imports from Mexico and Canada, tied to issues of migration and drug trafficking.

This aggressive tariff policy has already stirred international waters. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to mitigate tensions by meeting with Trump to discuss these trade and border concerns, highlighting the broader implications for international relations and trade agreements.

Trump’s policy could reshape the landscape of global finance, pushing countries to reconsider their trade strategies and possibly accelerating moves towards alternative financial systems or currencies, despite the explicit warnings from the incoming administration. This scenario poses a challenge to the established norms of international trade and finance, where the US dollar’s dominance has been a key feature for decades.

h/t Bloomberg