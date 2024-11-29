Palantir’s Stock Surge: A New Tech Giant in the Making?

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has seen its stock value skyrocket by over 290% since the beginning of the year, signaling a remarkable performance in the tech sector. Speaking on Fox Business, market strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald expresses a highly optimistic view on Palantir’s future, suggesting it could not only compete with but potentially surpass giants like Oracle Corp (ORCL), Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO), and SAP SE (SAP). He even goes as far as predicting that Palantir’s stock could reach $100 per share by mid-2025, significantly accelerating his previous timeline of 3-5 years.

It's important that people start thinking of Palantir as the next Oracle, Cisco, SAP! $PLTR pic.twitter.com/g5IW5ugvCX — Keith Fitz-Gerald (@fitz_keith) November 25, 2024

Fitz-Gerald’s enthusiasm stems from what he perceives as Palantir’s unique position in the market. He described the company’s product as a “monster,” highlighting its unparalleled capabilities in data analytics and software integration. According to him, Palantir’s technology is not just about managing data but also about making software more functional, thereby posing a significant threat to legacy software providers who are finding it challenging to keep up with the evolving data landscape.

This bold forecast by Fitz-Gerald comes at a time when Palantir is gaining traction in both the public and private sectors for its data integration tools, particularly with its AI-driven platforms. The company’s ability to mesh data and software in ways that make operations more efficient is seen as a game-changer, potentially setting it on a path to disrupt traditional tech companies that have long dominated their respective fields.

The analyst’s insights suggest that Palantir’s growth is fueled not just by its current market performance but by its strategic positioning for future tech demands, where data will play an even more critical role across industries. This perspective underscores the belief that Palantir might soon be in a league of its own, challenging established players in the tech arena.

Price Action: Palantir ended Friday’s trading session on a positive note, closing at $67.08, marking a 1.56% increase. Despite the current volatile market conditions, Palantir’s stock has demonstrated impressive resilience, with a remarkable 235% year-over-year gain, significantly outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s (^IXIC) 35% increase during the same period.