Best Buy’s Earnings Stumble Sends Stock Tumbling

Best Buy (BBY) has reported a less than stellar financial performance for the quarter ending in October, attributing the downturn to election uncertainty and consumers’ increasing demand for deals. Despite a profit of $273 million, which translates to $1.26 per share, the figure fell short of the $1.30 per share that analysts had anticipated. This quarter marked the end of a nine-quarter streak where Best Buy had consistently beaten earnings forecasts, leading to a nearly 4% drop in share value during pre-market trading.

The company’s revenue stood at $9.4 billion, which was below expectations, reflecting a 2.9% drop in comparable sales. Sales of appliances and entertainment products fell sharply, dropping 14.7% and 18.8%, respectively, compared to projections of 7.5% and 4% declines. Consumer electronics sales also slipped, down 5.8%.

On the positive side, computing and mobile phone sales rose 3.8%, while services revenue increased 6%, with both categories slightly exceeding expectations. This prompted Best Buy to adjust its financial outlook downwards for the remainder of the year, projecting at best flat sales growth during the holiday quarter. However, the retailer has not been idle; it has kicked off holiday sales earlier than usual, responding to Black Friday’s later-than-normal calendar placement. This strategy seems to be paying off, as CEO Corie Barry noted an increase in customer demand following the election, suggesting that shoppers are back in the market especially for value or when new, compelling technology is introduced.

The timing could be advantageous for Best Buy as the U.S. economy continues to perform well post-election. Analysts like JP Morgan’s Christopher Horvers believe we’re at the beginning of a replacement cycle for many of Best Buy’s products, such as phones, tablets, and laptops, hinting at potential growth. However, looming over this optimistic scenario is the threat of new tariffs proposed by President-elect Donald Trump. On Monday, Trump announced plans to increase tariffs on China by 10% and impose 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, which could have significant implications for retailers like Best Buy.

Approximately 40% of Best Buy’s inventory by cost comes from China or involves Chinese parts, according to Wedbush analyst Seth Basham. This exposure makes Best Buy particularly vulnerable to these new tariffs. Basham explains that while Best Buy managed previous tariff challenges with moderate impact on gross margins and sales growth in 2019, the proposed tariff levels, combined with a potentially more financially strained consumer base, pose a greater risk this time. These tariffs could lead to higher prices for electronics, potentially reversing the trend of declining costs that consumers have enjoyed.

In conclusion, while Best Buy is navigating through immediate challenges with strategic holiday promotions, the broader economic policies of the incoming administration could significantly influence its future performance. The company’s ability to adapt to these tariff changes will be crucial in maintaining its market position and profitability in the electronics retail sector.

Price Action: Best Buy shares are down 3.43% in pre-market trading, currently at $89.84. As of Monday’s close, the stock was up nearly 19% year to date, lagging behind the S&P 500’s (^GSPC) 26% gain.